Your guide to manage arthritis in monsoon; 5 tips and tricks for pain relief

Monsoon can worsen joint pain and stiffness in people with arthritis. If you too have arthritis and have been waking up with debilitating pain and stiffness every morning, it is probably to do with the high humidity levels and atmospheric pressure that could be causing inflammation in your joints and exacerbating all the symptoms of arthritis. Low pressure in this climate can cause the tissues in and around the joints to expand, and this could make your joints stiff and painful. One can experience swelling, inflammation, intense pain and reduce mobility. (Also read: Rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, psoriatic arthritis; how their symptoms differ)

The monsoon season, characterized by heavy rainfall and increased humidity, can have a significant impact on individuals living with arthritis(Freepik)

Arthritis refers to disease of the joints that causes inflammation and swelling in the joints. There are over 100 types of arthritis, and it is the leading cause of disability across the world. With age, arthritis usually advances and people find it difficult to move around or perform daily activities.

Why my arthritis pain worsens in monsoon?

"The monsoon season, characterized by heavy rainfall and increased humidity, can have a significant impact on individuals living with arthritis. Many people with arthritis report a change in symptoms during this time, experiencing increased joint pain, stiffness, and discomfort. Changes in atmospheric pressure associated with monsoon weather can affect joint pressure and lead to increased pain and stiffness. Low pressure can cause tissues in and around the joints to expand, leading to discomfort. Also, the high humidity levels during the monsoon season can affect arthritis symptoms and may increase swelling and inflammation in the joints, intensifying pain and reducing mobility. Monsoon weather often brings about sudden temperature changes which can impact joint fluid viscosity and may result in increased joint pain and stiffness," says Dr Rahul Salunkhe, HOD of Orthopedic department at DPU, Private Superspecialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune.

How to manage arthritis during monsoon season as per Dr Salunkhe

1. Stay active

While you will feel like lying around and not walking during this season, and exercise will seem counter-intuitive it's exactly what you need. Moving your body in the rainy season can help relief joint stiffness. Regular physical activity is crucial for managing arthritis. Engage in low-impact exercises, such as swimming or walking indoors, to maintain joint flexibility and reduce stiffness during the monsoon season.

2. Maintain a healthy weight

Walking, cycling, swimming are among the recommended exercises for arthritis as they put minimum pressure on joints. Losing weight can help management of arthritis easier and can also keep your energy levels up. Excess weight puts added stress on the joints, exacerbating arthritis symptoms. Eating a healthy diet, physical activity, Yoga, are among the measures than can help shed weight and thus help reduce burden on the joints.

3. Warm compresses

There are some home remedies that people trust when arthritis symptoms flare up. Applying warm compresses or taking warm baths is one such home remedy that is always effective and can help alleviate joint pain and stiffness caused by the cold and damp monsoon weather.

4. Stay hydrated

You may not particularly feel thirsty in monsoon season, but hydrating yourself is crucial in the season considering one loses a lot of water through sweat around this time. Drinking adequate amount of water helps keep joints lubricated and may alleviate arthritis symptoms. Hydration is particularly important during the monsoon season, as increased humidity can lead to dehydration.

5. Dress appropriately

Wear loose, comfortable clothing that protects against the cold and dampness. If the pain persists or gets severe, talk to your doctor. The treatment includes medications, physical therapy and joint protection.

