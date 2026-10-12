Your hair looks clean, but is your scalp healthy? Dermatologist lists 5 warning signs

When it comes to haircare, much of the focus is on luscious locks. Since hair is the most visible part, many often judge its health by how smooth and shiny it looks. But scalp health is the foundation of healthy hair, and it can be easy to overlook the scalp. So, how can you tell if your scalp needs more attention?ALSO READ: Why does stress make you pull your hair? Psychologist explains trichotillomania and when to seek help

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Dr Ashwini Kandikatla, dermatologist at Dermis Oracle, shared five signs that your haircare routine may be overlooking your scalp's needs.

The dermatologist also reminded us that most of the time people do not pay attention to the scalp: “The hair gets the shampoo, conditioner, serum, and oil, while the scalp is often given attention only when something starts to feel wrong. Since it is hidden beneath the hair, it often comes into focus only when a visible or persistent concern appears, even though its condition can influence the environment in which hair grows.”

So, a haircare routine may involve many different products, but that does not mean your scalp is being nourished. Instead of waiting for flakes or itchiness, you need to add scalp care to your haircare routine too.

Why does scalp health matter for your hair?

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{{^usCountry}} Scalp health plays an important role in overall hair quality. The dermatologist highlighted that the scalp has its own protective barrier, oil production, and microbial environment, all of which help maintain its balance. When this balance is disturbed, problems such as sensitivity, flaking, or changes in hair shedding may occur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scalp health plays an important role in overall hair quality. The dermatologist highlighted that the scalp has its own protective barrier, oil production, and microbial environment, all of which help maintain its balance. When this balance is disturbed, problems such as sensitivity, flaking, or changes in hair shedding may occur. {{/usCountry}}

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He described how scalp health determines hair growth and hair quality: “When the balance is disturbed, it can affect barrier function, sebum regulation, and the scalp’s inflammatory environment, with signs that may include persistent sensitivity, recurring flaking, or changes around the follicular openings. In some cases, these changes may also coincide with increased shedding or changes in the quality and calibre of new hair growth.”

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The quality of your hair depends on your scalp.

Signs of an unhealthy scalp

Your hair may look clean after a wash, but how does your scalp feel? From tightness to recurring flakes, your scalp may be showing unhealthy signals. He said, “Treating the scalp as living skin, rather than simply the surface beneath the hair, is central to building a routine that supports the environment in which healthy-looking hair grows.”

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Here are the signs, according to the dermatologist:

1. Tightness or stinging after washing

Repeated tightness, sensitivity, or stinging after cleansing may indicate impaired scalp barrier function.

When this barrier is compromised, the scalp can become more reactive to products and everyday environmental factors.

2. Recurring flaking

Flaking does not always mean you are not cleaning your scalp properly.

Changes in natural oil production and the scalp's microbial balance may contribute to inflammation and persistent flaking.

3. Oiliness soon after washing

If your roots become oily soon after washing, your scalp may need attention.

Natural oil production and cleansing habits can affect how quickly oil builds up again.

4. Coated feeling around the roots

Natural oils, dead skin cells, and styling-product residue can accumulate around hair follicle openings.

Build-up may leave your roots feeling coated, even when your hair looks clean.

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5. Changes in hair shedding

A noticeable change in shedding may involve more than visible hair strands.

Changes in the scalp environment may affect conditions around the hair follicle and contribute to changes in the hair-growth cycle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.