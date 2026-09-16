Your skin has a ‘body clock’ too: Dermatologist explains what to apply in the morning and at night for best results

Most of us think of skincare in terms of ingredients: retinol at night, sunscreen in the morning and moisturiser whenever we remember. But there is another layer to skincare that often gets overlooked, timing. Like several other functions in the body, the skin follows a roughly 24-hour circadian rhythm, which can influence processes such as cell activity, blood flow, barrier function and repair.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ritupurna Dash, senior consultant, dermatology, Medanta Hospital, Noida, explains how the skin’s needs change throughout the day and why timing can matter when building a skincare routine. (Also read: Planning a festive skincare overhaul? Doctor explains why too many facial treatments can do more harm than good )

Skin runs on a 24-hour cycle

Every cell in the body contains molecular “clock genes” that regulate biological processes according to a roughly 24-hour rhythm, and skin cells are no exception. According to Dr Dash, the skin’s needs can change throughout the day depending on these biological rhythms.

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{{^usCountry}} “The skin has its own circadian rhythm, with certain functions changing across the 24-hour cycle. During the day, the skin is primarily focused on protection from external stressors, while nighttime is associated with repair and regeneration. Understanding this can help us think about skincare not only in terms of what we apply, but also when we apply it,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The skin has its own circadian rhythm, with certain functions changing across the 24-hour cycle. During the day, the skin is primarily focused on protection from external stressors, while nighttime is associated with repair and regeneration. Understanding this can help us think about skincare not only in terms of what we apply, but also when we apply it,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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“During the day, the skin is exposed to UV radiation, pollution and other environmental stressors, so its protective mechanisms become particularly important. At night, some repair-related processes become more active, including mechanisms involved in maintaining the skin barrier and responding to cellular damage,” explains Dr Dash.

A soft glow usually shows up when skin is well hydrated and taken care of.

Morning skincare should focus on protection

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“The morning routine should essentially prepare the skin for the day ahead. Antioxidants can provide additional support against oxidative stress, but they should not be considered a replacement for sunscreen. Broad-spectrum sunscreen remains the cornerstone of protection against UV-related skin damage,” says Dr Dash. Ingredients such as gallic acid have antioxidant properties and can be found in some skincare formulations, but their use should complement rather than replace daily sun protection.

A simple morning routine can therefore include a gentle cleanser, moisturiser if required, an antioxidant product depending on individual skin needs and a broad-spectrum sunscreen. The idea is to keep the routine protective and comfortable rather than layering multiple heavy products.

At night, shift the focus to repair

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As the day ends, skincare can move towards hydration, barrier support and targeted treatments suited to individual concerns. “Nighttime is a good opportunity to use products aimed at hydration, barrier repair or specific concerns such as pigmentation, acne or signs of ageing, depending on the individual's skin type and dermatological needs. However, more products do not necessarily mean better results,” says Dr Dash.

“There are circadian variations in skin barrier function and permeability, but we should not interpret this as meaning that every active ingredient is necessarily more effective at night. The timing of a product should also depend on the ingredient, formulation, indication and how the skin tolerates it,” she explains.

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Day and night skincare routines have different requirements.

Because using several potent ingredients together can increase the risk of dryness and irritation, Dr Dash recommends introducing new actives gradually. “If you are introducing a new active, it is better to introduce it gradually and monitor how the skin responds. Using several new actives simultaneously can make it difficult to identify the cause if irritation, dryness or sensitivity develops,” she adds.

Does skin absorb skincare better at night?

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“There are circadian variations in skin barrier function and permeability, but we should not interpret this as meaning that every active ingredient is necessarily more effective at night. The timing of a product should also depend on the ingredient, formulation, indication and how the skin tolerates it,” says Dr Dash.

Some products are specifically better suited to nighttime use because they can increase photosensitivity, while sunscreen is designed for daytime protection and needs to be applied when the skin is exposed to UV radiation.

Sleep matters for skin health too

“Skincare products are only one part of skin health. Adequate and regular sleep supports the body's overall circadian rhythm, and this includes processes involved in skin repair and barrier maintenance. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule can therefore complement a sensible skincare routine,” says Dr Dash.

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“The goal should not be to create a complicated routine based solely on the clock. Instead, use the body's natural rhythm as one factor when deciding how to structure your skincare, while prioritising proven ingredients, sun protection, skin tolerance and consistency,” Dr Dash concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.