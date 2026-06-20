Monsoon is here: Keep your home neat and clean with shoe racks starting at just 149 on Flipkart

Monsoon brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it also means muddy shoes, wet footprints, and cluttered entryways. Keeping footwear organised can become a challenge, especially when shoes need a proper place to dry and stay protected from moisture. A sturdy shoe rack can help maintain a cleaner, more organised home while making the most of your space. If you're looking for an affordable solution, check out these monsoon-ready shoe racks on Flipkart, with options starting from just ₹149.

Monsoon-Ready Shoe Racks Starting at Just ₹ 179 on Flipkart.(Adobe)

Read More

1.

SKEDIZ 5 Layer Shoe Stand

The SKEDIZ plastic collapsable shoe stand features four shelves that help organise footwear while saving floor space. Lightweight, durable, and easy to assemble, it fits seamlessly in entryways, bedrooms, balconies, or offices, making it a practical solution for keeping homes neat and clutter-free.

2.

Flipkart Perfect Homes Wellington Engineered Wood Shoe Rack

The Flipkart Perfect Homes Wellington Shoe Rack is a stylish and functional storage solution designed to keep your footwear organised and dust-free. Crafted from engineered wood with a rich ebony finish, it has six shelves and two hinged doors that have the capacity of up to 18 pairs of shoes. Its compact vertical design helps maximise storage while going well with modern interiors, making it ideal for all kinds of spaces.

Read More

3.

METALAC Multipurpose Kitchen rack

{{^usCountry}} This metal shoe rack combines durability and functionality with a sleek chrome-finished frame and four spacious tiers for organised storage. Its open-shelf design promotes airflow to help keep footwear fresh, while the compact vertical structure saves valuable floor space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This metal shoe rack combines durability and functionality with a sleek chrome-finished frame and four spacious tiers for organised storage. Its open-shelf design promotes airflow to help keep footwear fresh, while the compact vertical structure saves valuable floor space. {{/usCountry}}

4.

VITALFORCE 4-LAYER METAL WITH PLASTIC SHOE RACK

This multipurpose shoe rack offers a compact and practical storage solution for organising footwear and everyday essentials. Featuring a durable metal and plastic construction with multiple shelves, it helps maximise vertical space while keeping items neatly arranged. Lightweight, portable, and easy to assemble, it can be used in all the spaces.

5.

Spike's File Cabinet

The Suptikes Modular Shoe Stand is a versatile storage solution designed to keep footwear and household essentials neatly organised. Made from durable, moisture-resistant plastic, it features four spacious drawers that can accommodate up to 50 pairs of shoes while protecting them from dust. Its space-saving design makes it suitable for all kinds of spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions: How deep should a shoe rack be? A standard depth of shoe rack must from 30 to 38 cm. The racks for shoes under these are suitable for flats and shoes. For high heels and boots, the shoe rack must be of 40 to 45 cm.

How do I clean my shoe rack? Regularly dust and wipe down shelves with a damp cloth. For wood, use an appropriate polish or wood cleaner, and avoid harsh exposure to moisture.

Where should i place my shoe rack? You may place your shoe rack at the entrance or under the staircase for easy access.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishika Narang ...Read More Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON