Monsoon is here: Keep your home neat and clean with shoe racks starting at just ₹149 on Flipkart
Muddy shoes and messy floors are common monsoon problems. Keep your home clean and organised with these shoe racks on Flipkart, starting at just ₹149.
Monsoon brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it also means muddy shoes, wet footprints, and cluttered entryways. Keeping footwear organised can become a challenge, especially when shoes need a proper place to dry and stay protected from moisture. A sturdy shoe rack can help maintain a cleaner, more organised home while making the most of your space. If you're looking for an affordable solution, check out these monsoon-ready shoe racks on Flipkart, with options starting from just ₹149.
1.
SKEDIZ 5 Layer Shoe Stand
The SKEDIZ plastic collapsable shoe stand features four shelves that help organise footwear while saving floor space. Lightweight, durable, and easy to assemble, it fits seamlessly in entryways, bedrooms, balconies, or offices, making it a practical solution for keeping homes neat and clutter-free.
2.
Flipkart Perfect Homes Wellington Engineered Wood Shoe Rack
The Flipkart Perfect Homes Wellington Shoe Rack is a stylish and functional storage solution designed to keep your footwear organised and dust-free. Crafted from engineered wood with a rich ebony finish, it has six shelves and two hinged doors that have the capacity of up to 18 pairs of shoes. Its compact vertical design helps maximise storage while going well with modern interiors, making it ideal for all kinds of spaces.
3.
METALAC Multipurpose Kitchen rack
This metal shoe rack combines durability and functionality with a sleek chrome-finished frame and four spacious tiers for organised storage. Its open-shelf design promotes airflow to help keep footwear fresh, while the compact vertical structure saves valuable floor space.{{/usCountry}}
This metal shoe rack combines durability and functionality with a sleek chrome-finished frame and four spacious tiers for organised storage. Its open-shelf design promotes airflow to help keep footwear fresh, while the compact vertical structure saves valuable floor space.{{/usCountry}}
4.
VITALFORCE 4-LAYER METAL WITH PLASTIC SHOE RACK
This multipurpose shoe rack offers a compact and practical storage solution for organising footwear and everyday essentials. Featuring a durable metal and plastic construction with multiple shelves, it helps maximise vertical space while keeping items neatly arranged. Lightweight, portable, and easy to assemble, it can be used in all the spaces.
5.
Spike's File Cabinet
The Suptikes Modular Shoe Stand is a versatile storage solution designed to keep footwear and household essentials neatly organised. Made from durable, moisture-resistant plastic, it features four spacious drawers that can accommodate up to 50 pairs of shoes while protecting them from dust. Its space-saving design makes it suitable for all kinds of spaces.
-
How deep should a shoe rack be?
A standard depth of shoe rack must from 30 to 38 cm. The racks for shoes under these are suitable for flats and shoes. For high heels and boots, the shoe rack must be of 40 to 45 cm.
-
How do I clean my shoe rack?
Regularly dust and wipe down shelves with a damp cloth. For wood, use an appropriate polish or wood cleaner, and avoid harsh exposure to moisture.
-
Where should i place my shoe rack?
You may place your shoe rack at the entrance or under the staircase for easy access.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.