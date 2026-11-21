November's Beaver Moon will reach its peak on November 24, 2026, bringing a special moment for skywatchers and spiritual seekers. This year's full Moon has an interesting connection to Kartik Purnima, an important day in the Hindu calendar that encourages prayer, reflection, and inner growth.

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According to Time and Date, the November full Moon is also the first Supermoon of the three consecutive Supermoons of this year-end. And for spiritual seekers, the coincidence with Kartik Purnima offers an opportunity to explore the deeper meaning of light, awareness and personal transformation.

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When is the Beaver Supermoon in November 2026?

According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, the November Full Moon, popularly known as the Beaver Moon, will occur on Tuesday, November 24, at 9:53 AM EST.

The Full Moon or the Beaver moon will appear nearly full on the evenings of November 23 and 24, making both nights suitable for skywatching.

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{{^usCountry}} The Beaver Moon gets its name from seasonal traditions in North America. Beavers become particularly active during late autumn as they prepare their lodges and dams for winter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Beaver Moon gets its name from seasonal traditions in North America. Beavers become particularly active during late autumn as they prepare their lodges and dams for winter. {{/usCountry}}

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Beaver Moon and Kartik Purnima 2026

This year's Beaver Moon also coincides with Kartik Purnima on November 24. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 11:42 PM on November 23 and ends at 8:23 PM on November 24, 2026.

Kartik Purnima holds spiritual importance in Hindu traditions. Devotees observe the day through prayers, charity, holy bathing and lighting lamps. It also marks Dev Diwali, popularly known as the festival of lights of the gods.

Sadhguru's message on Kartik Purnima

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Spiritual leader Sadhguru explains that the Kartik month represents a transition from spiritual practice towards inner growth and liberation.

In an article by Isha Foundation's website, Sadhguru mentions the significance of the Kartik Month, he describes this period as a transition from Sadhana to Kaivalya. He explains that the time spent on spiritual practices can help you move towards greater awareness.

Sadhguru says, "This is the time for the inner harvest of whatever sadhana you have done."

He also encourages people to light three lamps: one for themselves, one for someone they love and one for someone they dislike. The practice serves as a reminder to extend kindness beyond your immediate circle.

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How can you use the Beaver Moon for spiritual growth?

Spend a few minutes meditating in silence.

Write down thoughts and habits you want to release.

Light a lamp as a reminder to bring more awareness into your life.

Practise gratitude for the lessons you have learned.

Extend kindness to someone with whom you have differences.