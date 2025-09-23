Oncologist breaks down childhood cancer into 5 points every parent should know

Childhood cancer is a disease no child should ever have to face. Yet, the reality is sobering: around four lakh children worldwide are diagnosed with cancer every year, and nearly 20% of these cases come from India. Awareness is the first step to changing outcomes. September is observed worldwide as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Here are 5 facts every parent should know:

1. Why do children get cancer?

This is the most common and often the hardest question to answer. Unlike adult cancers, there are no proven lifestyle or environmental factors that cause cancer in children. Nearly 90% of childhood cancers are sporadic, meaning they happen randomly and can affect any child. Less than 10% are linked to inherited genetic changes. This is also the reason why childhood cancer cannot be screened like breast cancer or cervical cancer.

While people often wonder if “Western diets” or junk food are to blame, there is no evidence to support this. That said, eating fresh, home-cooked food and limiting processed foods is always healthier for children’s overall growth and immunity.

2. Can childhood cancers be cured?

Yes. Childhood cancers are very different from adult cancers in how they behave and respond to treatment. In high-income countries, more than 80% of children are cured. In India, cure rates are lower because of delayed diagnosis, treatment abandonment, social stigma, misinformation, and financial constraints. But here too, with early diagnosis and proper treatment, cure rates can reach close to 80% for many cancers.

3. Can children tolerate chemotherapy?

When most people think of chemotherapy, they picture frail, bedridden adults. The reality in pediatric oncology wards is very different. You will often see children walking around with their chemo pumps, playing and smiling.

Because of their young age and natural healing capacity, children actually tolerate chemotherapy better than adults. Doses are carefully calculated based on the child’s age, weight, and height. Children also carry less of the fear and anxiety that adults associate with cancer, making them remarkably resilient during treatment.

4. When did the tumour first start?

This is a question parents frequently ask, often out of guilt for “missing” something. The truth is, there is no accurate way to pinpoint when a tumour began. For many cancers, the gap between the first abnormal cell change and visible symptoms is usually two to three months, sometimes less for fast-growing cancers.

The exact timing rarely affects the outcome.

What matters most is seeking medical help promptly if your child has persistent or unusual symptoms such as:

-Unexplained fever

-Persistent lumps or swellings

-Bone pains or joint pains without swelling

-Easy bruising or bleeding and tiredness

-Severe or recurring headaches are worse in the mornings

-New onset incoordination or new onset squint

-Unexplained weight loss and night sweats

5. Survivorship and life after cancer

One of the most important questions parents ask is: “If my child is cured, what happens next?”

The good news is that most survivors of childhood cancer go on to live personally and professionally fulfilling lives. Today’s treatments aim not only to cure cancer but also to reduce long-term side effects by using safer drugs, refined doses, and targeted approaches.

At the same time, it is important to acknowledge that cancer treatment can sometimes leave long-term effects. Depending on the type of therapy received, survivors may face issues related to growth, hormone balance, heart health, learning, fertility, or even a small risk of developing another cancer later in life.

This is why long-term follow-up care is essential. Regular check-ups help detect late effects early and allow doctors to intervene—whether through hormone support, heart monitoring, or learning assistance. With proper care, most survivors can overcome these challenges and thrive.

Equally important is the role of schools and society. Survivors should not be defined by their past illness. They deserve inclusion, encouragement, and opportunities to participate fully, without stigma or discrimination. Childhood cancer is not the end of a story—it can be the beginning of a survivor’s journey toward a bright future.

Cancer is not just a family’s battle -it’s a community’s responsibility. Sadly, many parents hide their child’s illness because of stigma, fear, or unwanted pity. This isolation adds to an already overwhelming journey.

Here’s how each of us can help:

-Offer kindness and empathy, not judgment or speculation.

-Step in with practical support - help with childcare, transport or simply being present.

-Donate blood or platelets, which are often lifesaving.

-Contribute to fundraising or research initiatives that make treatment accessible.

-Even small gestures make a big difference to families going through the toughest time of their lives.

(Dr. Vasudha N. Rao is a Consultant Pediatric Hemato-Oncologist & Bone Marrow Transplant Physician at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bangalore, with expertise in childhood cancers, blood disorders, and supportive care.)