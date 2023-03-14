7 tips to protect your dog from fleas and ticks this summer

Fleas and ticks are one of the most common causes of illnesses in pets and while these wingless insects can trouble your furry friends at any point of the year, they are more common in spring and summer season due to the humid and warm weather. Fleas and ticks not only cause skin irritation, they can also transmit a host of diseases. Fleas are known to cause anaemia while ticks can transmit Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and other serious illnesses. Keeping your pet's bedding and living areas clean, regular grooming, flea and tick repellents and preventive medication can protect your pet from them. (Also read: Common summer ailments in dogs and their symptoms)

"As the summer season approaches, it's essential to be prepared to protect our furry friends from fleas and ticks. These pesky parasites can not only cause discomfort and irritation to dogs but can also lead to serious health issues. With a few simple tips and precautions, pet owners can keep their dogs safe from fleas and ticks and ensure they have a happy and healthy summer. Here are some practical tips to protect dogs from fleas and ticks this summer," says Dr. Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinary Officer at Supertails.com

Tips to protect your dogs from fleas and ticks

1. Use flea and tick prevention products: Consult your veterinarian to determine the best flea and tick prevention products for your dog. These products come in different forms such as topical treatments, collars, and oral medications.

2. Keep your dog's environment clean: Vacuum your home regularly and wash your dog's bedding frequently. This helps to eliminate flea eggs and larvae that may be hiding in your home.

3. Check for fleas and ticks regularly: Inspect your dog's skin and fur regularly for fleas and ticks. Use a flea comb to help remove fleas and ticks from your dog's fur.

4. Trim your dog's fur: Trim your dog's fur regularly to reduce the risk of fleas and ticks hiding in your dog's fur.

5. Use natural remedies: Some essential oils and herbs can be used to repel fleas and ticks. However, it's important to consult with your veterinarian before using any natural remedies on your dog.

6. Avoid areas with high flea and tick populations: If possible, avoid areas with high flea and tick populations such as tall grass and wooded areas.

7. Keep your dog away from other infected animals: Fleas and ticks can be easily transmitted from other infected animals. It's important to keep your dog away from other infected animals to reduce the risk of your dog contracting fleas and ticks.

