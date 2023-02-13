Animal communication, healing therapies to help resolve behaviour issues in pets

The environment that our pets reside in has an impact on how they act and our pets have a strong connection to us and our surroundings because they are able to tell when we are not feeling secure in our surroundings or when we are not feeling deserving of love, care and caring connections. Pets can grasp these aspects of you more than you might now be able to.

Whether it is pleasant or negative, their behaviour is learned or a reflection of our feelings and emotions where our pets' behaviour reflects how we are feeling, whether it be happy, sad or angry. They catch up on our aggression when we are furious and it manifests itself in their actions.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Parul Chaudhri, an Animal Communicator, Pet Psychic, Holistic Healer and Bach Flower Therapist, revealed, “Our pets pick us for a very deep reason - they have a single goal and wish to assist us in leading more fulfilling lives. Our pets want us to live amazing lives and they will do anything in their power to help us feel unconditional love. They also aid in our personal development and help us become better versions of ourselves but how can we tell if they are assisting us? They do so in a variety of ways and occasionally the annoying or obnoxious behaviour your pet exhibits is not without cause.”

She explained, “They are merely attempting to get your attention and alert you to a message. These messages and behavioural patterns are not simple to interpret. Animal communicators connect with your pet, comprehend why they are acting in that way and know how to support them in overcoming their behavioural problems. Alternative therapies like Bach flower essences and energy healing clear pet's energy and align their chakras, which helps them regain a full sense of well-being with a balanced emotional, mental and physical state. It also help pet owners gain insight into their animal's behaviour issues and resolve them.”

According to Anihita Ginwalla, Animal Communicator and Healer, "We are all born with a divine purpose. To be of service for the greater good of mankind in some way and so are our animals/pets who serve us by healing our lives in many different ways. The universe is made up of energy and all living things receive or project energy. Pets are like sponges. They can absorb energy by 'taking on' a family member's illness and manifesting it in its physical body by falling ill. An undetected illness can thus be detected by telepathic communication with the pet if it has taken on its human's illness. When a gentle or mild mannered pet shows sudden change in behaviour by acting strangely or showing sudden aggression, fear, anger, depression or any other untoward behaviour towards other animals or humans, it can be "mirroring" it's human or close family member in some way."

She elaborated, "By change in its own energy pattern it brings to light that some behaviour in the human needs to be healed . Alternative healing therapies like Reiki, Telepathic animal communication, Bach Flower Therapy are widely used. Chakra Clearing can bring about a shift in the subtle energy which can help heal the animal/pet emotionally, mentally and physically ultimately benefiting both the animal and the human."