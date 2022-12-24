Can a cat bite be deadly? Here's what to do after a cat attack

As innocent and lovable cats are their bite can be deadly and should not be taken lightly. A Danish man lost his life after his finger was bitten by a cat a couple of years ago; he was infected by flesh eating bacteria. The man, Henrik Kriegbaum Plettner, had adopted the cat and her kittens from a shelter and was bitten while he was trying to move one of them. While you may not suspect they could behave in such a nasty way, cats tend to bite or scratch when they are scared or startled. People do not take cat bites seriously but, they can lead to some deadly infections. After first aid, you should definitely consult your physician. (Also read: Christmas sweets that can be toxic for your pets)

Can a cat bite be deadly?

"Yes, if the wound is not properly cared for and cleaned. In addition to being painful, infected cat bites can enlarge, grow red, or become discoloured. If this infection is not treated on time, it can spread to other parts of the body and cause septicaemia (blood poisoning), necessitating hospitalisation. These infections can sometimes be fatal," says Dr. Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Vet, Supertails.com.

What are the infections that a cat can pass on to humans with its bite?

"Cats, despite their fluffy and cuddly appearance, tend to bite or scratch when startled. While a cat bites, it may not appear to be a huge deal—it might even be cute when they're playing—but some cat bites can have major health consequences. The majority of bacterial illnesses, including Pasteurellosis, are usually spread by cat bites. Another potential risk is the rabies virus, which is only spread by cats that have the illness (unvaccinated feral cats with clinical signs of rabies)," says Dr Kalambi.

In which cases can a cat bite turn deadly?

Swelling, discomfort, and other disturbing symptoms can result from any cat bite on a person, no matter how small or severe.

"It's crucial to remember that a rabid cat's bite could be fatal. Other cat bites can cause septicaemia (infection entering the bloodstream), which can cause fever, lethargiy, pain, weakness, hyperthermia, coma, and death if not cleaned up and allowed to fester. However, if the bite is kept clean and given enough time to heal, the majority of pet (vaccinated) cat bites do not lead to fatalities," says Dr Kalambi.

What should be done immediately after a cat bite?

Take a deep breath and keep in mind that you must act immediately. Just remember not to ignore it. If you have been a "victim of a cat attack," take the following steps as suggested by Dr Kalambi:

● Run running water over the wound for 5-10 minutes.

● Wash the wound with light soap and then flush it with additional water.

● Wash and pat yourself dry. Apply an antibiotic cream.

● Repeat this step every day until the wound heals.

● Cat bites can be unpleasant; get medical attention if you experience pain or fever.

● Antibiotics may be required for deeper bites. Consult your doctor.

● Get a tetanus vaccine if you haven't had one in the last 6 months. Consult your doctor.

● While rabies is not usually detected in cats, if the cat that bit you is not vaccinated, make sure to get your post-bite vaccines. Consult your physician.

How to keep cats from biting you

Dr Kalambi says it is critical to comprehend why cats engage in play biting in the first place.

"Biting and bunny-kicking are natural kitten-play activities. This is how they interact with their littermates and mother. The behaviour is similar to how cats will subsequently pounce on, grasp, and bite prey. However, the cat may not always be playful; the cat may become agitated owing to external forces, including you," says the expert.

So keep the following in mind:

● Do not wake a sleeping cat

● Do not approach or touch a strange cat directly

● Learn about cat behaviour and warning indications (backing ears, flexed brows, and an arched back), and give the cat some space if they seem uneasy in your company

● Do not lift a cat directly

● Avoid petting the belly, face, or paws of an unfamiliar cat

● Do not try to intercede between two cats fighting; use alternative tools like a towel or a blanket, or, in worse cases, sprinkle some water

What vaccinations are important for a cat after adoption

Cats require two main vaccines:

● Anti-rabies vaccination (at 3 months of age), which requires two doses in the first year, followed by an annual booster, and hepatitis B vaccination (at 3 months of age).

● Tricat (CRP): two doses in the first year, with annual boosters after that (at the age of two months).

