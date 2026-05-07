Can your dog get heatstroke in summer? Vet shares major warning signs every pet parent should know

Heat-related ailments caused by rising body temperatures are leading to emergencies such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Stepping outdoors during peak hours, especially between 11 am and 4 pm, can expose people to intense heat and harsh weather. But just like humans, pets are also vulnerable to extreme heat. Since our furry companions cannot verbalise their discomfort, it becomes even more important for pet parents to stay alert, recognise early warning signs and take preventive steps before the situation escalates and turns into a big emergency.ALSO READ: Should you avoid stepping out between 11 am and 4 pm in summer? Doctor shares 8 reasons your body can't handle the heat

Did you know your pet can suffer from heat-related conditions in the summer season?(Picture credit: Freepik)

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HT Lifestyle, in a conversation with Dr Deepak Saraswat, head veterinarian at Zigly, asked whether pets can also suffer from heatstroke, how serious the condition can become, and what signs pet parents should watch out for to prevent a medical emergency.

The vet expressed concern that, due to the possibility of a Super El Niño this year, the summer is expected to be more intense than usual. He also urged pet parents to be careful of the increased risk of heat-related illnesses in pets and to take preventive measures to keep them safe during extreme temperatures.

Can pets get heat stroke?

Dr Saraswat confirmed that yes, pets can get heat stroke too, and it has the tendency to quickly progress.

He elaborated, “Pets tend to overheat very quickly due to their active nature. On a very hot day, they can become lethargic, just like us. However, pet parents must monitor their pets during such days.”

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{{^usCountry}} He urged pet parents to monitor their behaviours and look for these signs, which may indicate an overheated body: Excessive panting

Difficulty breathing

Increased heart and respiratory rate drooling

Mild weakness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged pet parents to monitor their behaviours and look for these signs, which may indicate an overheated body: Excessive panting

Difficulty breathing

Increased heart and respiratory rate drooling

Mild weakness {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Now, if overheating during the initial stage is left untreated, it can progress into heatstroke. Dr Saraswat also shared some warning signs that indicate when a pet's condition may be transitioning from overheating to heatstroke: Profuse salivation

Vomiting

A deep red or purple tongue

Seizure

Unconsciousness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, if overheating during the initial stage is left untreated, it can progress into heatstroke. Dr Saraswat also shared some warning signs that indicate when a pet's condition may be transitioning from overheating to heatstroke: Profuse salivation

Vomiting

A deep red or purple tongue

Seizure

Unconsciousness {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If this happens, consult or visit your vet immediately. Prevention tips {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If this happens, consult or visit your vet immediately. Prevention tips {{/usCountry}}

Make sure your pet drinks a lot of water this summer season to avoid getting dehydrated. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Prevention is the best approach; pet parents should start taking precautions early on. It begins by simply adjusting the daily practices in your pet's routine, from hydration, baths, to daily walks. We asked the vet to elaborate on a few prevention tips that can help during heatwaves:

1. Keep them cool inside and out:

Cool them down by soaking their coat with a cool, damp towel, paddling pool, or a nice cooling bath (not too much).

Shade windows with curtains and keep them in an air-conditioned room.

2. Daily walk timings

Go for pre-sunrise or post-sunset because the weather is relatively cooler then.

Carry water during the walk.

For night walks, check the humidity forecast.

3. Hydration

Provide plenty of cool, fresh water. Place multiple water bowls around your home so your pet can drink when they wish to cool down. Keep ice cubes in the water to keep it cooler for longer.

Make a pupscile with pet-friendly flavours or freeze their favourite fruit or vegetable, which will nourish them while cooling them down.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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