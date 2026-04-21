Dogs at risk in heatwave! Pet nutritionist shares 4 must follow summer care tips: From grooming to daily walks

Pets cannot vocalise their discomfort and rely on body language to communicate. Sometimes this can be misread or overlooked by pet parents. This makes it important for owners to anticipate their needs, especially during the summer months. The scorching sun and intense heatwaves lead to excessive panting and rapid fluid loss, increasing the risk of health-related issues, including serious conditions like heatstroke. To avoid such emergencies, pet parents need to take proactive steps to keep their animals cool, hydrated and safe.ALSO READ: Veterinarian shares common signs of depression every pet parent should know: ‘Not going for walks…’

From rapid breathing, profuse sweating, to lethargy and passing out, heatstroke can escalate quickly, making it important for pet parents to monitor their pets' health. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, pet nutritionist Anjali Kalachand, co-Founder of A Petter Life, shared that pet parents need to monitor early signs and make a few changes in grooming practices and hydration habits to keep their pets safe during the summer.

She shared these tips:

1. Don't shave your dog

The first instinct may be to shed your dog, but the nutritionist warned, suggesting it may backfire and put your dog at risk. “Their coat acts as a shield for their skin against strong sun rays." A dog's coat may seem to keep them warm, but it also acts as a natural insulation system and protects the skin from direct sun exposure and regulates body temperature. Anjali reminded that pet parents should avoid shaving breeds like German Shepherds, Labradors or Huskies. You can trim, but not entirely shave their coats.

2. Keep pet hydrated

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{{^usCountry}} Hydration is important in the face of rising temperatures, as it is one of the only ways to counter the summer heatstroke risks. Anjali suggested giving frozen treats, like no-sugar yoghurt or dog-friendly ice creams. Avoid overly sweet frozen treats because of risks of weight gain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hydration is important in the face of rising temperatures, as it is one of the only ways to counter the summer heatstroke risks. Anjali suggested giving frozen treats, like no-sugar yoghurt or dog-friendly ice creams. Avoid overly sweet frozen treats because of risks of weight gain. {{/usCountry}}

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Instead of shaving, consider lightly trimming their coat. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Don't walk pet in direct sunlight {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Don't walk pet in direct sunlight {{/usCountry}}

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Change your walking hours effective immediately. What should be the safe time? Anjali recommended, “Walk them before sunrise and post sunset.” What about pee breaks? For this, too, the same rule applies. You need to avoid walking your dog on hot roads or pavements, as the heat can burn their paw pads.

4. Never leave pets in parked cars

This one is already well known, but even if you leave your pet for a few minutes, it can quickly turn fatal, especially in the summer heat. The nutritionist explained that this happens because cars trap hot air, causing the temperature inside to spike rapidly. It creates a greenhouse effect. You may think cracking a window open helps, but it is not enough to prevent the sudden heat buildup in the car. Even if you leave your dog for five minutes in the car, it can potentially turn into a life-threatening situation. Since dogs do not sweat like humans, and they can only pant, they have a slower ability to cool down, making the entire trapped heat situation inside the car very dangerous.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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