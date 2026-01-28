Veterinarian shares 5 hacks to keep pets happy and healthy in winter: ‘Make some dietary adjustments…’

Winter brings a range of seasonal changes, from low moisture levels that dry out the skin to sudden spells of rain and unexpectedly sunny days. While the season is unpredictable, it can leave your furry companions vulnerable to health issues if proper care is not taken. Know how to keep your dogs happy and well in winter. (Picture credit: Unsplash)



ALSO READ: Dogs with floppy ears at high risk of infections? Vet shares complete guide to correct ear cleaning

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Abhishek Choudhary, consultant veterinarian at Vetic, to share some simple tips for pet parents so that they can keep their pets healthy and happy this winter season, despite its unpredictable weather patterns. He warned that pets are prone to ailments like seasonal illnesses, joint stiffness, and skin issues, making winter care mandatory.

1. Keep the room warm and dust-free First thing as a pet parent you need to do, as per the vet's recommendation, is to maintain a warm and dust-free indoor environment, which is one of the most effective wya sto protect pets from winter-related health issues. As temperatures fluctuate, it is recommended to stay indoors and keep clean and warm in the peak winter months.

Dr Choudhary shared, “Pets, especially seniors and short-haired breeds, have a hard time regulating body heat.” Likewise, he also suggested the challenges for other breeds, “ Even mild dips in temperature can result in flare-ups of the joints and respiratory issues in pets. This is quite common, especially among flat-faced breeds and senior pets during the months of December and January.”

Here's how you can keep indoors clean, as recommended by the vet:

Keep beds away from cold floors and drafty windows.

Use warm bedding like fleece or thick mats.

Think about getting sweaters for short-haired dogs and cats.

Keep their sleeping area dry and cosy at all times. 2. Protect skin and paws from dryness The veterinarian cautioned about skin issues, explaining that cold air strips moisture from a pet's skin, leading to itching, flaking, and cracking of the paw pads. Proper and regular moisturising helps prevent these problems.

He listed out these ways to keep dryness away: