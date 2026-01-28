Veterinarian shares 5 hacks to keep pets happy and healthy in winter: ‘Make some dietary adjustments…’
If you are a pet parent, know how you can keep your pet healthy, away from seasonal infections, illnesses.
Winter brings a range of seasonal changes, from low moisture levels that dry out the skin to sudden spells of rain and unexpectedly sunny days. While the season is unpredictable, it can leave your furry companions vulnerable to health issues if proper care is not taken.
HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Abhishek Choudhary, consultant veterinarian at Vetic, to share some simple tips for pet parents so that they can keep their pets healthy and happy this winter season, despite its unpredictable weather patterns. He warned that pets are prone to ailments like seasonal illnesses, joint stiffness, and skin issues, making winter care mandatory.
1. Keep the room warm and dust-free
First thing as a pet parent you need to do, as per the vet's recommendation, is to maintain a warm and dust-free indoor environment, which is one of the most effective wya sto protect pets from winter-related health issues. As temperatures fluctuate, it is recommended to stay indoors and keep clean and warm in the peak winter months.
Dr Choudhary shared, “Pets, especially seniors and short-haired breeds, have a hard time regulating body heat.” Likewise, he also suggested the challenges for other breeds, “ Even mild dips in temperature can result in flare-ups of the joints and respiratory issues in pets. This is quite common, especially among flat-faced breeds and senior pets during the months of December and January.”
Here's how you can keep indoors clean, as recommended by the vet:
- Keep beds away from cold floors and drafty windows.
- Use warm bedding like fleece or thick mats.
- Think about getting sweaters for short-haired dogs and cats.
- Keep their sleeping area dry and cosy at all times.
2. Protect skin and paws from dryness
The veterinarian cautioned about skin issues, explaining that cold air strips moisture from a pet's skin, leading to itching, flaking, and cracking of the paw pads. Proper and regular moisturising helps prevent these problems.
He listed out these ways to keep dryness away:
- Apply veterinarian-approved balms to the paw pads and noses.
- Wipe paws after walks to remove moisture, ice, or road salts.
- Avoid over-bathing, since this dries out the skin even more.
- Use lukewarm water while grooming to retain the natural oil.
3. Adjust food and water intake thoughtfully
Winter also causes shifts in pets' eating and drinking habits, which parents need to pay close attention to. The vet said, " They may drink less water during winter and burn more calories to keep themselves warm. Make some dietary adjustments that will help to retain energy and hydration.
Here are some of his suggestions which take care of the pet's nutrition:
- Keep fresh water available; offer slightly warm water if they resist drinking.
- Add wet food or broths to meals for extra moisture.
- Consult a veterinarian before increasing food portions.
- Choose winter-appropriate diets for seniors or arthritic pets.
4. Stay consistent with indoor and outdoor exercise
Now in the winter, the level of physical activity falls as well, which leads to weight gain. To combat this problem, the vet recommended:
- If it is too cold outside, take shorter walks more frequently.
- Indoor games include fetch, puzzle toys, and hide-and-seek.
- Avoid early morning or late-night outings during dips in temperature.
- To keep joints and the heart healthy, let them be active.
5. Be alert to winter-related illnesses
The vet also drew attention to the risks of respiratory infections, hypothermia, and arthritis flare-ups increasing with the cold season. Early detection ensures safer outcomes.
He urged to look out for signs which may need medical attention: coughing, shivering, limping, or loss of appetite. Moreover, senior pets require regular check-ups during winter. Along with this, the vet also cautioned about exposing your pet to rain, fog, or abrupt temperature changes.
