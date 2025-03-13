Holi 2025: Pets exposed to colours? Vet recommends cleaning tips to avoid irritation

Holi 2025: Holi is a joyous occasion, filled with great pomp and vigour. The festival of colours brings a lot of excitement as we play with colours, but this may be stressful for pets. Other than the bright colours and unfamiliar loud noises upsetting dogs and cats, the Holi colours, especially synthetic ones containing toxic pigments, can pose a risk to their skin health. Keep synthetic colours away from your dog.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepak Saraswat, head vet at Zigly, shared a few tips on how to take care of your pet if they are exposed to colours. He added that synthetic colours should be avoided at all costs as they irritate the pet. The chemicals can be poisonous if they are ingested.

Dr Saraswat suggested these comprehensive cleaning tips on how to get rid of Holi colours from their fur:



Give your pet a thorough bath

The first major step is to give your pet a gentle bath to remove colour stains. Use a pet-friendly shampoo that won’t be harsh on their sensitive skin and won’t cause irritation. Lukewarm water is best for washing, and make sure to rinse thoroughly. If there’s a lot of colour left behind, gently wipe them down with a damp cloth before bathing. Adding a small amount of baking soda to water can help remove tough stains.

Holi colours pose a risk to their fur. (Shutterstock)

Clean their eyes and ears

Holi colours can get into your pet’s eyes and ears, which can be harmful and cause irritation. Use a damp cotton ball around their eyes to remove all residue and avoid using human products. A gentle ear cleaning solution to wipe the outer parts of the ear would be the best choice to remove any unwanted substances. Remember to always be gentle to avoid causing discomfort or injury.

Trim and groom their fur

For tough stains on their fur, consider using a trimmer or take them for a professional grooming session. Holi powder can stick to their coat, and a good brush can help remove leftover powder. Additionally, it’s a great time to check for tangles, mats, or dirt stuck to their fur. Grooming not only removes colour but also helps in keeping your pet's coat healthy and shiny.

Pets get distressed over the chaos. (Shutterstock)

Cleanse their paws

Paws are often the first place where colour can stick quickly during Holi. After bathing, inspect your pet’s paws to check for any remaining powder, especially between the toes. If you notice any kind of stain, gently wipe down their paws with a damp cloth or use a paw cleaner to remove residue. This is especially important as pets frequently lick their paws, and excessive licking may indicate an allergic reaction or irritation. Keeping their paws clean can prevent them from ingesting harmful substances.

However, Dr Saraswat recommended that if the colour is creating visible irritation or ingested, consider consulting a vet immediately.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.