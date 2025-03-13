Holi 2025: If colours get into your eyes on Holi, doctor says do this immediately to avoid medical emergency

Holi 2025: The enthusiasm of Holi celebrations is unmatched. People have their own arsenal of pichkaris, water balloons, and gulaal, and everyone’s looking to sneak up on each other or chase them down to paint them with colours. But amid all the mirth and laughter, sometimes we may get carried away, and the colours can pose a real threat when they get into your eyes.

What to do in that situation? Getting colours inside your eyes can cause eye irritation and other visual complications.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajay Sharma, founder and chief medical director, Eye-Q Eye Hospitals, shared a few tips for emergency eyecare during holi.

Emergency care when colours enter eyes

Carefully washing the eyes are important. (Shutterstock)

Holi occasionally includes people smearing the colours on the face, especially gulaal. These colours may be harmful for the eyes as they are sensitive. Dr Ajay explained what to do in case the colours get inside your eyes.

Dr Ajay said, “Holi colours, especially artificial ones, may lead to serious eye irritation and harm. Upon entry of colour into the eye, the initial treatment is avoiding rubbing, as rubbing may produce abrasions on the cornea and increase irritation. Instant and proper rinsing with clear water or sterile saline solution is essential to dilute and wash off the chemicals. Be sure not to push the water into the eyes since pressure may further irritate the injury. Instead, gently irrigate the eyes by tilting the head back and pouring water from the inner corner to the outer corner, allowing the water to wash away the particles. If the irritation continues, be sure not to use over-the-counter eye drops except preservative-free artificial tears.”

Potential complications that can arise

However, if the situation starts to aggravate despite initial care, it's important not to brush it aside, as it may become more complicated.

Dr Ajay explained the various eye complications from Holi colours and said, “In situations where redness, watering, burning, or blurring of vision continue even after cleansing, report to an ophthalmologist immediately. Chemicals in Holi colours can cause chemical conjunctivitis or keratitis, and if not treated in time, may result in long-term visual complications. It is better to cover the infected eye with a sterile, clean bandage on the way to the doctor to avoid any further contamination.”

Holi precautions to take

As the saying goes, precaution is better than cure, exercising a bit of responsible attitude can help one stay safe during holi. Dr Ajay added, “For those wearing contact lenses for Holi, remove the lenses as soon as possible as they can lock in harmful particles against the cornea, potentially leading to infection or damage to the cornea. Preventive treatment, for example, use of protective goggles or spectacles while celebrating Holi, can significantly decrease the chance of exposure of the eyes to harmful dyes and chemicals.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.