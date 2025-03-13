Holi 2025: How to protect your skin and hair post and pre-Holi celebrations; experts share valuable tips

Holi is a festival of colours, fun, and togetherness, but the harsh chemicals in colours can leave your skin dry and your hair damaged. Proper pre and post-Holi care can help protect and nourish them, ensuring you enjoy the festival without worries. Essential pre and post-Holi care tips for healthy skin and hair. (Pixabay)

Priyanka Wadhwani, certified cosmetologist, shared with HT Lifestyle her pre and post-Holi skincare guide, which will help you to keep your skin healthy and protected during the fun and vibrant festival of Holi. (Also read: Holi 2025: Why do we celebrate Holi? Check out history, significance, celebration and more about the Festival of Colours )

Most useful Holi skincare tips

Pre-Holi skincare tips

1. Prep your skin with barrier cream: Before you go out to celebrate, apply a thick layer of a ceramide-based moisturiser or a non-comedogenic barrier cream to create a protective layer that reduces the risk of irritation and dryness by preventing colours from penetrating deeply into the skin.

2. Use sunscreen: Playing Holi outside exposes you to damaging UV radiation. At least half an hour before leaving the house, use a sunscreen SPF 50+. If you will be spending a lot of time outside, reapply. For improved protection, pick a sunscreen that is resistant to water.

Holi is a festival of colors and joy, and it's the perfect time to celebrate with family and friends. But with all the fun and excitement, it's easy to neglect your skincare routine.(Unsplash)

4. Protect your under eyes and lips: Your lips and under eyes have thinner, more delicate skin. Use a thick layer of petroleum jelly or a nourishing lip balm to stop chapping and discolouration. Ceramide-containing under-eye creams can help prevent dryness in this sensitive area.

5. Keep your nails short: Colors have the ability to bleed into cuticles and nails, leaving them dry and discoloured. To protect your nails, keep them clipped and coat them with a thick coat of cuticle oil or clear nail varnish.

Post-Holi skincare

1. Apply a Mild, pH-balanced cleaner: Scrubbing too hard can remove the skin's natural defences. Instead, to get rid of colour without irritating your skin, use a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser that is sulfate-free. If the colours are difficult to remove, start using an oil or washing balm.

2. Avoid harsh scrubs and hot water: Harsh scrubbing can result in microtears, and hot water can dehydrate your skin. To remove the colour, use a soft microfiber cloth and lukewarm water. Use Moisturising face wash to double cleanse.

3. Use moisturiser to rehydrate: To restore the skin barrier and seal in moisture, use a moisturiser enhanced with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or panthenol after cleansing. In order to avoid dryness and inflammation after the holiday, this step is essential.

5. Take care of dry or stained lips: Use a mild washcloth to gently exfoliate your lips if they feel dry or discoloured, and then use a nourishing lip balm that contains lanolin, ceramides, or shea butter.

Effective Holi hair care tips

Shaheen Jumani, creative stylist at Looks Salon, shared with HT Lifestyle and post-Holi hair care tips to protect your tresses from vibrant colours and harsh chemicals.

Oil before, wash gently after Holi for healthy hair.(Pixabay)

Pre-colour hair preparation:

● Massage a thick layer of oil, like extra virgin olive oil or coconut oil, into your hair and scalp.

● You can also apply a thick conditioner to create a protective barrier so the Holi colours don't damage the hair shaft.

● Special care should be taken for blonde and grey hair, as these shades tend to stain more easily, altering the original colour in an unappealing way.

● Style your hair in braids or buns to keep it tangle-free and easier to manage.

Post-party hair care:

● Start by rinsing your hair with cold or lukewarm water to remove as much colour as possible.

● Follow up with a cleansing shampoo, then use a sulfate-free, hydrating shampoo for your hair and scalp.

● Gently massage your scalp in circular motions to eliminate any residue.

● Rinse your hair thoroughly and apply a nourishing hair mask. Leave it on for 10 to 12 minutes to revive dry, frizzy, and lifeless hair.

● Rinse your hair with cold water.

● Towel dry and apply a hydrating serum or hair cream to quench your hair's thirst. Let your hair air dry naturally.

● Within a week, visit your salon for a deep conditioning treatment or a hair spa session to help your tresses regain their health and lustre.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.