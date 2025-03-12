Holi 2025: Why do we celebrate Holi? Check out history, significance, celebration and more about the Festival of Colours

Holi 2025: Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colours," is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with joy and enthusiasm in India and beyond. In 2025, Holika Dahan, also called Choti Holi, falls on Thursday, March 13, followed by Holi on Friday, March 14. But do you know why we celebrate this festival? From its history to its significance, here's everything you need to know. (Also read: Happy Choti Holi 2025: 30+ wishes, images, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Holika Dahan ) Holi 2025: The festival of Holi will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm on March 14. (Pixabay)

Why do we celebrate Holi? Know history

Holi is a vibrant festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. It also marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter, making it a significant harvest festival.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna, who had a dark complexion, often worried whether Radha, who was fair-skinned, would accept him. When he expressed his concerns to his mother, Yashoda playfully suggested that he colour Radha's face with gulal to erase their differences. Krishna followed her advice, and this playful act became the inspiration behind Holi's colourful celebrations.

Holi, a significant Hindu festival, celebrates the victory of good over evil through the legend of Prahlad and Holika.(Pixabay)

Another popular legend revolves around King Hiranyakashipu, his devoted son Prahlad, and his sister Holika. The king, blessed with a boon that made him nearly invincible, demanded to be worshipped. However, Prahlad remained a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. Enraged, Hiranyakashipu ordered Holika to sit on a burning pyre with Prahlad, using a special cloth to protect herself from the flames. But divine intervention shifted the cloth to Prahlad, saving him while Holika perished. This event symbolizes the victory of good over evil and is honoured through Holika Dahan, observed the night before Holi.

Holi 2025 significance

Holi holds deep cultural and mythological significance, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, as seen in the legend of Prahlad and Holika, where devotion triumphed over tyranny. It also celebrates the divine love of Radha and Krishna, marking the playful tradition of applying colours.

As a festival of unity, Holi breaks social barriers, bringing people together regardless of caste, creed, or status. It also signifies the arrival of spring, spreading positivity and renewal. The festival fosters joy, togetherness, and the spirit of forgiveness, making it a time for new beginnings and strengthening relationships.

How is Holi celebrated?

Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India and in many parts of the world. The festivities begin with Holika Dahan (Choti Holi) on the night before Holi, where people light bonfires to symbolize the victory of good over evil. On the main day, known as Rangwali Holi, people gather to play with vibrant colours, water balloons, and pichkaris (water guns), smearing each other with gulal and celebrating with joy.

Traditional sweets like gujiya, malpua, and thandai are enjoyed, and music, dance, and festivities fill the air. Many people visit friends and family, exchanging sweets and warm wishes. In some regions, unique traditions like Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Nandgaon, and Basant Utsav in West Bengal, add to the cultural richness of the celebration.