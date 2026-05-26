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How to help stray animals stay safe during summer heatwaves? Vet shares 3 simple tips

Vet shares a guide on how to help vets during summers, the signs of a health emergency, and what should you do if you spot one. 

Published on: May 26, 2026 09:11 pm IST
By Adrija Dey
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The summer season is brutal with record-breaking temperatures making headlines almost everyday. During heatwaves, people generally prefer to stay indoors, looking for the much-needed respite in the air-conditioned spaces to beat the heat. But what about the strays on the street, who have nowhere to go and no refuge from the merciless sun? At a time like this, all animal lovers must come together to help stray animals stay safe, hydrated and protected from heat-related distress and health emergencies.ALSO READ: Can your dog get heatstroke in summer? Vet shares major warning signs every pet parent should know

Strays become helpless during the summer season. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Vishal Dangle, scientific communication manager at Royal Canin, told HT Lifestyle about the vital steps people can take to help community pets stay hydrated, safe and protected during the harsh summer months.

“You don’t need too many resources or expertise, or burn a hole in your pocket to keep your neighbourhood strays safe during the summer,” the vet said, suggesting that one does not require a large-scale rescue setup or anything expensive to help the strays. It is actually doable and very basic, and they mean the world to the strays. “A simple bowl of water. A piece of fruit. A cardboard box in a corner. That’s all it takes. These small gestures of kindness can help our community pets get through the summer unscathed,” Dr Dangle further added.

Placing a bowl of water outside for strays is the single most impactful thing you can do. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

summer heat heatwave
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