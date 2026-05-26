How to help stray animals stay safe during summer heatwaves? Vet shares 3 simple tips

The summer season is brutal with record-breaking temperatures making headlines almost everyday. During heatwaves, people generally prefer to stay indoors, looking for the much-needed respite in the air-conditioned spaces to beat the heat. But what about the strays on the street, who have nowhere to go and no refuge from the merciless sun? At a time like this, all animal lovers must come together to help stray animals stay safe, hydrated and protected from heat-related distress and health emergencies.ALSO READ: Can your dog get heatstroke in summer? Vet shares major warning signs every pet parent should know

Strays become helpless during the summer season. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Dr Vishal Dangle, scientific communication manager at Royal Canin, told HT Lifestyle about the vital steps people can take to help community pets stay hydrated, safe and protected during the harsh summer months.

“You don’t need too many resources or expertise, or burn a hole in your pocket to keep your neighbourhood strays safe during the summer,” the vet said, suggesting that one does not require a large-scale rescue setup or anything expensive to help the strays. It is actually doable and very basic, and they mean the world to the strays. “A simple bowl of water. A piece of fruit. A cardboard box in a corner. That’s all it takes. These small gestures of kindness can help our community pets get through the summer unscathed,” Dr Dangle further added.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's the vet's complete guide covering all the essentials on how you can protect stray animals during summer: Essentials strays require {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's the vet's complete guide covering all the essentials on how you can protect stray animals during summer: Essentials strays require {{/usCountry}}

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Placing a bowl of water outside for strays is the single most impactful thing you can do. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} 1. Water first, always Place bowls of fresh, cool drinking water outside your home, building, or shop.

Water left out in the heat warms quickly, so make sure to check and refill the bowls throughout the day and place the bowl away from direct sunlight.

Using clay or ceramic bowls can also help keep the water cooler for longer, offering much-needed respite from the heat. 2. Shade If you have a covered porch, a garage, or even a shaded, cool corner outside your home or even within the gates of your home, let community animals seek shelter there during the day’s hottest hours, typically between 11 AM to 4 PM.

If you do not have that space, then consider preparing a simple, makeshift shelter built using cardboard boxes to block direct sunlight 3. Foods Keep food for the stays.

A few pieces of watermelon or cucumber help replenish lost fluids in the body.

Nutritious food like hydrating fruits help keep their energy levels stable when their bodies are working overtime to stay cool. How to spot an emergency and what to do? Watch out for these alarming signs: Heavy panting

Excessive drooling

Vomiting

Weakness or inability to move

Unresponsiveness

Unconsciousness What to do immediately Move the animal to a shaded or cooler spot.

Offer small amounts of cool water.

Wet their paws and body with cool water.

Avoid forcing them to drink.

Contact a local animal rescue group or veterinarian immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Water first, always Place bowls of fresh, cool drinking water outside your home, building, or shop.

Water left out in the heat warms quickly, so make sure to check and refill the bowls throughout the day and place the bowl away from direct sunlight.

Using clay or ceramic bowls can also help keep the water cooler for longer, offering much-needed respite from the heat. 2. Shade If you have a covered porch, a garage, or even a shaded, cool corner outside your home or even within the gates of your home, let community animals seek shelter there during the day’s hottest hours, typically between 11 AM to 4 PM.

If you do not have that space, then consider preparing a simple, makeshift shelter built using cardboard boxes to block direct sunlight 3. Foods Keep food for the stays.

A few pieces of watermelon or cucumber help replenish lost fluids in the body.

Nutritious food like hydrating fruits help keep their energy levels stable when their bodies are working overtime to stay cool. How to spot an emergency and what to do? Watch out for these alarming signs: Heavy panting

Excessive drooling

Vomiting

Weakness or inability to move

Unresponsiveness

Unconsciousness What to do immediately Move the animal to a shaded or cooler spot.

Offer small amounts of cool water.

Wet their paws and body with cool water.

Avoid forcing them to drink.

Contact a local animal rescue group or veterinarian immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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