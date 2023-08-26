International Dog Day: 6 reasons why dogs are the perfect companion for humans

Dogs and humans have loved and cherished each others' company for time immemorial. Dogs adore their human friends and are willing to do anything for them. What our furry friends feel for us has a deep impact on our psyche and this burst of unconditional love elevates our overall well-being. No wonder pet parents treat their dogs no less than their children. International Dog Day celebrates this priceless bond and is a perfect opportunity to pamper your pet child and do things that they like. Be it taking them for a walk or making that perfect treat for them, this day has been designed to prioritise your little buddies. (Also read: International Dog Day: What is puppy Yoga; know its benefits for both pets and humans)

Their unwavering affection provides a source of comfort and companionship that is both genuine and heartwarming

"International Dog Day celebrates the remarkable bond between humans and dogs, highlighting the numerous reasons why dogs are often considered the perfect companions. Their enduring popularity as pets stems from the multitude of ways they enrich our lives emotionally, socially, and even physically," says Haris Ali, Founder, Sarvoham Animal Foundation.

Unconditional love and loyalty

Their unwavering affection provides a source of comfort and companionship that is both genuine and heartwarming. Dogs have an innate ability to sense our emotions and respond with empathy, offering solace during times of sadness and sharing in our joys.

Keep you physically fit

Beyond emotional support, dogs also encourage an active lifestyle. Their energy and enthusiasm encourage regular exercise, whether through daily walks, playtime, or outdoor adventures. This not only benefits their health but also promotes physical activity for dog owners, fostering a healthier lifestyle overall.

Help you socialise

Dogs also facilitate social interactions. Taking a dog for a walk often leads to spontaneous conversations with fellow dog lovers, forging connections that might not have occurred otherwise. Dogs can break down social barriers and create a sense of community among strangers, ultimately reducing feelings of isolation.

Provide emotional support

Their unique abilities also make them valuable companions for people with various needs. Service dogs provide vital assistance to individuals with disabilities, enhancing their independence and quality of life. Therapy dogs offer emotional support in hospitals, schools, and nursing homes, contributing to healing and well-being.

They can detect your medical conditions

Dogs' heightened senses make them adept at roles such as search and rescue, law enforcement, and even medical detection. Their ability to detect certain medical conditions, like seizures or low blood sugar, showcases their potential to save lives and improve human health.

They lift your spirit

Furthermore, the joy and laughter that dogs bring are immeasurable. Their playful antics and amusing behaviours provide a daily dose of happiness that uplifts spirits and relieves stress. The simple act of spending time with a dog can release oxytocin, a hormone associated with bonding and happiness.

"In essence, dogs offer companionship, emotional support, social connections, and numerous practical benefits. Their presence enhances our well-being in multifaceted ways, making them cherished members of our families and enriching our lives on International Dog Day and every day," concludes Ali.

