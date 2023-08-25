International Dog Day: What is puppy Yoga; know its benefits for both pets and humans

Pet parents often struggle with guilt when leaving their pooches behind for work, workout and leisure activities. What if the Yoga time can be dedicated to your furry companions as well, extending health benefits to yourself as well as your pups. Puppy Yoga has become quite a rage nowadays as people are also allowing their animal companions to accompany them on Yoga mats multiplying their joy and mindfulness as well as adding to their pets' happiness. A perfect bonding time for dogs and humans, Puppy Yoga or ‘doga’ entails doing Yoga practice in presence of your pet children as they lick your face or sniff your Yoga mat. (Also read: International Blind Dog Day: Tips to take care of your visually impaired dog) Puppy Yoga has become quite a rage nowadays as people are also allowing their animal companions to accompany them on Yoga mats multiplying their joy and mindfulness as well as adding to their pets' happiness.(Pinterest)

"Picture this: A room filled with wagging tails, joyful barks, and a bunch of downward-facing dogs – both human and furry. This delightful scene is none other than puppy yoga, a heartwarming trend that's taking the world by storm. On International Dog Day, let's delve into the world of puppy yoga, understand why it's stealing hearts, and discover the pawsitive ways it benefits both dogs and their loving parents," says Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO, Petkonnect.

Puppy yoga, also known as 'doga,'combines the best of two worlds: the calming practice of yoga and the boundless energy of adorable puppies. It's not just a fitness routine; it's a joyful experience that brings dogs and humans closer together.

"Imagine striking a pose while a fluffy pup cozies up next to you, licking your face or curiously sniffing your yoga mat. It's an instant mood-lifter, bringing smiles, laughter, and an abundance of tail wags," adds Shah.

So, why is Puppy Yoga gaining popularity?

"Well, besides being incredibly cute, it's a fantastic way to strengthen the bond between dog and parent. Spending quality time with your pup is like a warm hug for your heart – and your four-legged friend's heart, too. Engaging in poses while surrounded by these furry bundles of joy promotes relaxation, reduces stress, and fosters a sense of connection that words alone can't describe," says Shah.

Benefits of Puppy Yoga

Creates joyful environment

Puppy Yoga creates a joyful and serene atmosphere for both humans and dogs and is an opportunity for bonding.

"For doggos, puppy yoga provides a stimulating environment. As they roam around, playfully interrupting your poses, they're actually aiding your flexibility and balance. Their presence encourages mindfulness, keeping you rooted in the present moment. And yes, puppy yoga is a two-way street. The gentle stretches and soothing breaths of yoga create a serene atmosphere that dogs easily pick up on, helping to calm their spirits," says Shah.

Relieves anxiety

On a deeper level, puppy yoga can also be therapeutic. It's been shown to improve mood and alleviate anxiety in both dogs and humans.

"Those endearing puppy snuggles trigger the release of oxytocin – the 'love hormone,' which leads to a sense of comfort and emotional well-being. It's a win-win scenario where both sides reap the rewards of this heartwarming union," says Shah.

"Puppy yoga isn't just about stretching your body; it's about stretching your heart. On this International Dog Day, it's a reminder of the incredible bond we share with our furry companions. So, whether you're a seasoned yogi or a newbie, gather your mat, invite your pup, and embark on a journey of wagging tails and soul-soothing stretches," concludes Shah.