International Blind Dog Day: Tips to take care of your visually impaired dog

Pets fill our life with happiness irrespective of their physical disabilities. Visually impaired dogs can be trained to be navigate their surroundings comfortably and can be provided tools that make their life more satisfying. For instance, dogs who have lost their vision find comfort in hearing and smelling. There is nothing quite comforting for your visually impaired furry companion than listening to you talk. Give them as much company as you can. You can also give them a variety of opportunities to sniff and sharpen their senses. Nosework training that deals with scens can be extremely enjoyable for such dogs. (Also read: International Homeless Animals Day: How to do your bit for homeless animals) It is important to ensure your visually impaired dog has friends as socialisation can help fill more colours in their life.(Pixabay)

To create a safe and secure environment for your canine companion, you can shift furniture so create more space and take care not to change the placement of your chairs and tables so much. It is important to ensure your visually impaired dog has friends as socialisation can help fill more colours in their life.

"On International Blind Dog Day, we honor the tenacity and fortitude of canines who are blind. Even if they might not have the same perspective as other canines, they are nonetheless capable of loving and making people happy. Having a visually impaired dog does necessitate some additional concerns, though. Here are some specific advice to keep your canine companion who is blind comfortable, secure, and happy," says Dr. Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha, Medical Director at Wiggles MyVet.

Here are some tips:

1. Safe environment

Refrain from often moving your furniture around the house. Your dog's ability to travel utilizing memory depends on a stable environment. Make sure that any possible dangers, such as sharp objects or open staircases, are well blocked off or cushioned.

2. Tactile paths

Think about placing rugs or mats with diverse textures in different rooms of your house. Your dog may use this tactile input to locate themselves and find familiar places like their bed or food bowl.

3. Utilise sounds and smells

For blind dogs, toys that create noise might be entertaining. Smells can be useful as well. For example, positioning a distinctive scent close to the door can signal exits or entries.

4. Speak to your dog

Your voice acts as a beacon for your dog, who is blind. Talk to them frequently, especially as you go closer to prevent startling them. Use clear commands to convey activities such as ‘stop’ or ‘stairs.’

5. Training is crucial

Both clicker training and tactile signals can be used to train blind dogs. Building their confidence and assisting them in navigating their environment are greatly aided by positive reinforcement.

6. Leash and harness

When out for walks, a leash with the words 'Blind Dog' on it can alert people to your dog's condition. Always lead them around hazards while wearing a leash.

7. Socialization

Blind dogs may exhibit greater anxiety in novel circumstances. Introduce new locations and other animals to them gradually to ensure healthy interactions. Sometimes a calm companion dog can serve as a ‘guide’ and offer comfort.

8. Routine veterinary check-ups are essential

Make sure their hearing and sense of smell are at their best since when one sense is impaired, the others become more acute.

"Above all, keep in mind that blind dogs, just like any other pet, depend on love and comfort to survive. Spend time with them, making sure they feel safe and loved. Even though visually impaired dogs might have certain difficulties, they can still lead happy, meaningful lives with time, consideration, and love. On this International Blind Dog Day, let's spread the word and recognize the enormous potential of our furry, blind pals," concludes Dr Rajadhyaksha.