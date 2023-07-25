Is your dog resource guarding? Tips to calm your pooch who gets 'possessive' about treats and toys

Has your dog developed an unhealthy attachment for a thing, treat or person, and can go to any extent to guard it, even if it means attacking you? Your canine companion may be resource guarding, a common yet complicated behaviour in dogs that can make them fear the thing they value would be taken away from them if they do not guard it, thus resorting to aggressive behaviour. According to bestselling author and animal behaviourist Patricia McConnell, Ph.D., resource guarding is also known as 'possessive aggression.' (Also read: Wonder why your dog sits at your feet? Expert says it could be due to these reasons)

Resource guarding can become a problem when dogs attack their pet parents, their family or kids, fearing they intend to take away their cherished item from them be it a food or a toy.(Freepik)

By showing signs of aggression like growling, lunging, or biting over retaining a resource, a dog tries to convey the message to another dog or a human that they better stay away from their treasured resource. Resource guarding is a normal behaviour among dogs and often one of the dogs backs off and let the other dog take the object that it's guarding. However, it can become a problem when dogs attack their pet parents, their family or kids, fearing they intend to take away their cherished item from them be it a food or a toy.

"Resource guarding can be a complicated behaviour that can be very difficult to live with. Having an understanding of the issue and a management plan really helps. These 5 tips will help prevent it developing in puppies and new dogs," says Pet behaviourist Vanessa Ward.

1. Let them eat in peace

Just like humans desire some space, your canine companions too need to be left alone so that they can feel secure. If they are eating, leave them alone. This includes children, other dogs and other pets.

2. Trade

Trying to take away things from them can backfire and make them aggressive. If they have something you want, trade it for a reward. Don't take it out of their mouth.

3. Listen

It’s sometimes important to let your animal companion 'own’ a thing they like. If they communicate, they want to keep something they have - and it's safe - let them.

4. Learn

Learn subtle dog communication so you can listen to your dog when they 'speak' without them having to 'escalate' to 'shouting'.

5. Get help

Seek help from a professional if needed.