Nutrition tips for your dog as summer approaches

After experiencing hottest February since 1901 with maximum temperatures touching 29.54 degrees, people are bracing for a tough and gruelling summer ahead. Pets especially find summers tough and may lose their appetite due to rise in temperature. It is important to tweak your canine friend's daily routine to incorporate summer-friendly diet, fitness routine, and other activities that keep them cool. Good hydration can keep many summer ailments at bay from diarrhoea, heatstroke, dehydration and other issues. Choose foods that are cooling for your dogs. Some of the examples are turkey, duck, rabbit, white fish, spinach, broccoli, celery, kelp, cabbage, cucumber, and melon. It is also important to keep or store your pet's food in a cool place or it may get spoiled and cause digestive issues. (Also read: Skincare tips for your pet as the weather transitions)

"Adapting to weather changes is easier for humans, but for dogs there are diet and appetite changes that happen during this transition. There is a marked difference in the food and nutrition intake during the transition from winter to summer. Our country is known to have high temperatures during summer. It's essential to look at ways to help your fur baby beat the heat," says Dr. Aishwarya R, Veterinary Officer, Wiggles.

Dr Aishwarya suggests some useful tips for the same.

Water intake is the key

As the temperatures rise, ensuring your dog is hydrated is extremely important. Providing easy access to clean and fresh water at all times helps them in staying hydrated and maintaining body temperature and energy levels.

Lighter meals do wonders

With rise in temperatures dogs tend to eat less. Lighter fresh meals are helpful in summer and helps in maintaining the nutritional intake and keeping your dog healthy. Preferably provide your dogs with low calorie and high-water content foods which are great for summers.

Fresh fruits and vegetables do help

Keeping a check on nutritional intake and maintaining it during summers is necessary. Fresh fruits and vegetables serve as a great source of antioxidants, minerals and vitamins. Fruits and vegetables like watermelon, berries, and cucumber are high in water content and help in keeping dogs hydrated.

Keep a check on where you place the food

Placing the food in the right areas is a key factor in keeping it fresh and maintaining the nutritional quotient. As the temperatures are on the higher side during summer avoid leaving dog food outside as it can get spoiled. It's advised to keep your dog's food in a cool place. Also prefer giving fresher meals to keep your dog’s happy and healthy.

Cool and nutritious foods

Meats like turkey, rabbit, duck eggs, ocean and white fish, eggs, yogurt, cottage cheese are foods that have cooling effects and can balance the nutrition during summers. Along with meat, eggs, dairy products vegetables and fruits like spinach, broccoli, turnip, cauliflower, celery, cucumber, cabbage, lettuce, swiss chard, brussel sprouts, green beans, watermelon, strawberry, melon, cranberry can be great cooling foods during summer.

"These are the foods that are rich in nutrition and help your dog beat the heat. These help in balancing the nutritional needs of your dog and keep them healthy, happy. Consult a vet to know about your dog's nutritional needs and get a nutrition plan. Every dog is unique and their needs may vary too. So be sure to make this transition from winter to summer easier for your dog," concludes Dr Aishwarya.

