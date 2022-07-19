Pet care: Prevent your dog from skin infections with these expert tips

Your pooch must be loving the pleasant monsoon weather and the relief from the unbearable heat that also makes long walks possible again. While rains are very much enjoyable, the risk of monsoon ailments could spoil all the fun. For dogs, hygiene and grooming during this season becomes very important considering skin infections are quite common in rainy weather. Pet parents must take every step to protect their pet companions from bacterial and fungal infections. If your dog's skin has turned red, itchy and flaky or there are pus-filled lesions on the skin, you must immediately consult a veterinary doctor. (Also read: Leptospirosis in dogs: Symptoms, treatment and all you want to know)

"Pet parents need to be extra careful as their pet babies are more prone to skin infections or water-borne diseases in the monsoons," says Dr Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal Hospital.

From keeping your pet baby's paws dry to overall grooming, here is a list of things that you must be careful about if you have a dog.

1. Good nutrition: Nutritious food directly impacts the pet’s fur. It is really important, especially in the monsoons, that the pet dog is given a balanced meal that contains zinc, omega 3, and 6.

2. Proper grooming: A well-groomed dog is a healthy dog. Dog’s grooming is not just so that it looks neat and tidy but also so that the ticks, fleas, and infections stay away. During the monsoon season, periodical grooming is essential for your dogs. In the rains, everything is damp, and thus the chances to catch an infection are much higher. Please ensure that proper hygiene is maintained for the dog. Ear cleaning, anal gland cleaning, and maintaining an overall clean skin are very important. In this season, there is a high chance of catching maggots so extra care is required.

3. Keep the fur dry: Skin issues are extra common during the rainy season. Please ensure that you dry your pet’s fur properly after a bath or if it gets wet in the rain. Damp fur is an inviting bed for fungal or bacterial infections and it is imperative to keep it dry and clean. You can use anti-fungal powder to maintain hygiene.

4. Wipe paws repeatedly: Your pet’s paws come in contact with many viruses and bacteria on the ground. Especially when you go out for walks after the rains, the roads are muddy and dirty and that means more bacteria. You must keep your dog’s paws dry and clean as much as possible. You can use warm water and soft towels to clean the paws. Keep the nails trimmed and you can also buy some pet shoes if the need arises.

5. Deworming: There is a much higher chance of your dog catching worm-related illnesses in the monsoon season. Consult your vet and ensure that your pet is getting the right deworming tablets and vaccines.

6. Be extra cautious while taking walks: Walks are a must for all dogs. All dogs need physical activity and fresh air, but, in the monsoons, the roads are waterlogged and dirty. Walking on muddy roads can be toxic to pets. As dogs often lick their paws or skin the toxins could be ingested and that could lead to gastric or other issues. Lastly, the skin can get infected. So, go for the walk but also avoid paths that are really muddy or waterlogged. Take extra care to clean and dry the skin after a walk. If you observe any out-of-the-ordinary itching or biting immediately seek a vet’s opinion.

