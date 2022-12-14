Pet care tips: Essentials you need to keep your furry friends warm during winter

Winter is here and so is the cold. Time to get your sweaters out and hot chocolate ready. And while you get ready to brace for the cold, do remember that our pets need the warmth too. Our pets, just like us, are susceptible to feeling cold. It's crucial to keep our furry friends warm, especially on their winter walks, as the temperature lowers, the winds pick up, and snow is rumoured to be on the way. Every season necessitates a change in your pet care schedule, and winter is no exception. (Also read: 5 winter activities you can plan with your pet )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Geetanjali Taragi, Content Lead, Heads Up For Tails, suggested essentials you can keep handy to keep your pets warm, this winter season.

1. Winter wear: Stock up on warm winter wear for your pet, especially pets with a short coat.

2. Blankets and bedding: If your pet is snuggling up to you or curling up in a corner, chances are that they are feeling cold. Give them a warm bed and blanket and provide a cosy snoozing spot to them that they can call their own. Invest in a good pet bed and blanket.

3. Warm food and water: Cold water and food can make your pets sick in the harsh winter season. Warm their food a little, as they are easier to digest.

4. Grooming: The cold can make your pet’s skin dry and itchy. Paying attention to their skin is critical in the season. Coconut oil massages are great to improve their skin and coat. You can also choose a snout butter and a paw balm to keep their nose and paws hydrated and soft.

5. Bathing: Bathing your pet when the sun is not out, is not a good idea. Use pet wipes, instead, to keep them clean. Make sure they are rinsed off with a warm towel. Keep them fresh with pet deodorants and sprays.

6. Treats: Treats are always a good idea and an excellent way to distract your pet from feeling the cold. Keep a pack of pet cookies nearby and treat them when they seem low or unhappy.

7. Pee lock powder: If your pet can’t be taken out for walks in the harsh cold, keep the pee lock powder handy. If your pet ends up peeing in the house, you can quickly clean it in seconds with the powder.

The winters are not always easy on your pets, but the above tips/essentials can help make it easier, and more bearable and keep your furry one as snug as a bug.

