5 winter activities you can plan with your pet

Winter brings respite from heat and humidity and is usually a much-loved season in India. As much as we love to curl up in a blanket and drink hot chocolate during this time, cold months especially December and January, can be boring for pets who may miss their daily morning and evening walks considering temperature during both these times are extremely low. Many pets report seasonal depressive disorder (SAD) during harsh winters and this is the reason pet parents must introduce some new activities in their feline or canine companion's routine. (Also read: How to take care of your cat's heart in winter)

"Winters are approaching in most parts of India, and while it may be a welcome change for pet keepers, it also means pet owners have to find ways to keep their pets busy when its gets too cold for walks outside, or when there are winter showers," says Vidhi Malla, Dog mom, rescuer and an entrepreneur in the pet care space.

If you are worried that your pet might not get enough mental and physical stimulation during the colder months, here are some things you can do to ensure a happy pet, suggested by Vidhi.

Invest time and effort in agility activities

One does not need a full course professional agility track to make pets feel good. Any new activity where dogs can learn a new skill, get positive feedback and feel like they have been able to do a good job is great for them. There are many online platforms like Pinterest and YouTube where one can learn how to make DIY agility tracks and courses. Even a simple dog tunnel can be great starter, and something one can build upon.

Smell it out

One of the easiest home activities for dogs is a game to smell out things. Dogs love sniffing everything and a fun smell and seek game will challenge your dog’s curious nose. You can simply hide high protein treats around the house, and calmly praise your pooch when they find it. Try hiding the treats under the carpets, on the sides of the sofas or even put it in a drawer to make the game fun and exciting.

The classic fetch game with a twist

Dogs love a fetch game as it mimics their natural hunt and retrieve prey instinct. Go beyond the humble dog balls, and look at new and interesting toys to build up the game. You can use anything from a plush toy, to a rope tug toy, or even a flyer disc (frisbee) to make the game more exciting. Now-a-days, you can also buy automatic launchers online which can make a great toy for your dog.

In-house play dates

There is a never a better time to invite a friend over than when you are stuck at home, and bored. So organise a fun play date for your dog with other pets, and let them play and run around in the house. Use toys and snacks to make day fun and engaging.

Brush up on training or teach them new skills

The best part of being inside and being able to spend time with your dog is that you can teach them new things, or brush up on the old ones. There are a variety of trainings that you can learn from various social media channels and you can teach your dogs.

