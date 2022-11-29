Tips to plan a perfect winter wedding

The winter wedding season is almost here which is synonymous with festivities and is incomplete without wedding vibes, rich food, beverages, and the ever-popular buffets. The tail end of the year brings with it an upsurge in wedding ceremonies, a tad more demanding than a summer wedding where vivid florals and lush landscapes serve as a forgiving canvas. The diverse landscapes in India further add a soft romanticism to wintry fairy tale weddings. It is unquestionably one of the loveliest times to tie the knot. The environment is oh-so-romantic, your hair doesn't get frizzy, your makeup doesn't run with sweat, and everything is just so comfortable. (Also read: 6 Bollywood-inspired style tips to dress up for a winter wedding )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rajat Taneja, Founder of Live Events and Entertainment, shared some important tips to throw a wondrous winter wedding.

1. Choose the venue wisely

Despite the humid air, your venue options are not only limited to intimate weddings in banquet halls. Most areas of our country are warm enough to host an outdoor celebration, preferably a daytime wedding. If you have dreamt of your winter wedding on a snowy backdrop, spin your weddings around the northern destinations of India—the scenic locale of Kashmir and the surrounding picturesque landscapes will serve up a showstopper backdrop for your wedding ceremonies. However, when you choose an outdoor venue, always make sure to keep your venue warm with decorative choices such as candles, to accomplish a cosy celebration.

2. Wedding decor for a winter wedding

In keeping with the wintry ambience, let the cooler tones on the colour palette dictate your wedding decor- peach, lavender, and dusty blue. Likewise, a hint of sparkle into the decor- fairy lights, candles, and crystal chandeliers will help draw up a cosy ambience to entertain your guests. Since the days are consecutively growing shorter, lighting plays a significant role and ambiguous lighting ideas can work wonders in a winter wedding. The guests are likely to be clustered in groups for parties, and you can go the extra mile with the table decor using white florals, miniature ice sculptures, and fragrant tea lights which are sure to dominate the frigid atmosphere.

3. Wedding outfits for the bride and groom

Colder temperatures do not necessarily suggest having to opt for bulky bride attires. Though the backless options may be out, the world of possibilities is open with some handy layering to feel beautiful. Gossamer-fine capes and jackets have become a mainstay on the charts, and the timeless allure of a dainty veil too will serve well. If red holds a symbolic sentiment in your weddings, opt for a traditional lehenga with a classic design in this time-honoured tone. On the other hand, a break from traditions with pale champagne, ivory, and dusty pastels is also in trend. Work in blush tones in your makeup palette to add to the bride-to-be glow.

4. Wedding favours for winter

While destination weddings have a go-to option to source authentic favours that stay true to the local culture, some curated favours that suit the climate would work for winter weddings. Eschew the traditional mithais in favour of season-appropriate gifts, or a hamper of handmade candles with a personal wedding monogram, for instance, will be memorable for your guests. As the temperature dips lower, hot chocolates, mason jar cakes, or marshmallows will help keep the wedding celebration feeling cosy during the nuptials.

