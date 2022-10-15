Looking to tie the knot? Here’s your best match according to astrology

Shaadi season is just around the corner. Wondering if it's meant to be? Maybe the answer lies in your stars. Read along to find out your best match for marriage based on your zodiac sign.

Aries- Libra

Opposing elements govern Aries and Libra. While Aries is governed by Fire, Libra is governed by Air. As a result, they have significantly contrasting traits. Even though they rarely agree on the same idea, these opposites attract each other magnetically. They are said to be one of the most passionate and romantic couples in the zodiac. They have great chemistry together and possess the rare ability to balance each other's negative energies.

Taurus- Virgo

Being earth signs, both Virgo and Taurus prioritize stability and security in their relationships. They get along perfectly and are aware of each other's little needs. A relationship with a comforting Taurus acts as an anchor in the life of a Virgo as they constantly overanalyze things and take unnecessary stress. Taurus calms Virgo, making them feel at ease and receptive to fresh ideas whereas Virgos help Taurus natives to stay grounded. Even in silence, this beautiful pair can sense each other's feelings and form an ideal match.

Gemini- Aries

There exists an unshakable bond between Gemini and Aries natives. Their traits both positive and negative, are balanced out by each other's presence. These signs share a mutual respect for freedom, privacy, adventure, innovation, and a ton of other things. Hence, they grow to love each other's company even more. They are both surrounded by a bubble of positive, healing energy. So, when they come together, it feels as though they were always meant to be.

Cancer- Taurus

In their relationship, they both crave compassion, warmth, and a sense of intimacy. However, not all of their characteristics are exactly the same. Taurus is motivated by reason, whereas Cancer is motivated by feelings. Taurus's slow-moving and sluggish character contrasts with Cancer's quick-moving and hyperactive nature. All of their differences, nevertheless, serve to enhance each other and strengthen their relationship. Together, these two signs of the zodiac thrive in their friendship and are grateful to have each other's support.

Leo- Aries

United, this pair is capable of accomplishing great things. The exceptional social skills of Aries natives satisfy Leo's urge to uphold the status quo. Leo is a stern and stubborn sign that can make the most of its potential by partnering with the lively Aries. There's going to be love and trust in this relationship which are the pillars of any successful marriage. Not only that, there won't ever be tense exchanges between Leo and Aries natives since they are capable of managing them well.

Virgo- Scorpio

These signs complement each other well as they both love mystery and are drawn to each other’s secrecy. They love having long, deep conversations and spend most of the time analyzing things from a unique perspective. These two signs prioritize perfection. Thus, they avoid letting any problem grow as a source of an obstacle. Their tendency to dominate one another and their desire to exert control over one another can lead to conflicts and disagreements. So, to maintain a long-lasting and respectful relationship, they must compromise and adapt according to the needs of the situation.

Libra- Leo

Since Libra and Leo are both outgoing and thrill-seeking signs, they complement each other well. These two remain true to each other regardless of the circumstances, live a positive life, free of any regrets. Leo appreciates impartiality and self-assurance more than anything else while Librans prioritize beauty and elegance. Together, they can live their lives to the fullest and celebrate every day beautifully.

Scorpio- Pisces

The fact that Pisces and Scorpio are both governed by the element of water makes them naturally compatible. They respect each other for the beliefs, morals and values they represent and believe that instinct and intuition guide their actions. This is the cause of their intense attraction to one another and the reason why the Scorpio and Pisces always feel a unique, unexplainable connection. From their initial interactions, the Pisces man and Scorpio lady are attracted to one another, and this attraction only intensifies as time goes on.

Sagittarius- Aries

They make a beautiful pair due to their positive outlook and a shared sense of adventure. Sagittarians and Aries value freedom and have a constant desire to learn new things. They both connect right away because of their shared interests and a sense of belonging. They appreciate one another and are aware of each other's need for independence. There is usually no place for disagreements or any misgivings in their ride-or-die relationship. All in all, Sagittarius and Aries are compatible only if they can control their tempers and curb their tendency to snap judgments.

Capricorn- Taurus

Taurus and Capricorn make a great pair. They both require safety, financial stability, and a social status. Taurus provides Capricorn with stability, comfort and tranquility that they constantly yearn for in their homes. These two zodiac signs pair beautifully and are extremely grounded. They look up to one another and approach love and marriage in the same conventional way. Due to their ambition, Capricorns often overlook the pleasures in life. Taurus natives help them in unwinding and enjoying the pleasure that life has to offer.

Aquarius- Gemini

Things get exciting in ways that we cannot anticipate when an Aquarius and Gemini get together as a couple. Being with just one person for a long time is difficult for Geminis as they lose interest quickly. However, an intellectually stimulating companion can keep them hooked. We are well aware that the knowledgeable Aquarian can talk about anything and everything. A Gemini native also appreciates it when their Aquarian partner chooses not to meddle in their private lives and respects their independence. Over time, these factors add up to offer us a lovely Aquarius and Gemini friendship.

Pisces- Cancer

The best sign for a Pisces man or woman is Cancer since these signs can communicate with each other through only intuition and psychic powers. Being thoughtful and caring of one another's feelings makes them the finest of friends. Despite this, there are some differences between Pisces and Cancer natives. They do have a lot in common but it's their differences that make them ideal companions. Pisces is kind, serene, adaptable, and subtle, whereas Cancer is moody, emotional, and worries excessively. However, they have a great relationship and both balance and compliment each other's features