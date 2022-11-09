6 Bollywood-inspired style tips to dress up for a winter wedding

Weddings are all about looking stylish, shining bright, and taking amazing photos. And with wedding season quickly approaching, we're all set to dazzle everyone with our glitz. However, it might be a nightmare during cold weather to wear clothing that exposes your skin. Cut-off sleeves, short lehengas, and backless blouses will undoubtedly make you seem nice in images, but you can end up getting sick. When it comes to fashion and slaying wedding outfits then no one can do it better than our favourite Bollywood divas. Be it a sexy gown or a dazzling lehenga, they can make any outfit look glam. Here are some Bollywood-inspired style tips for weddings this winter to spare you from the discomfort of the cold breeze while maintaining a fashionable appearance. (Also read: From Kiara to Sonam, here are B'wood-inspired dupatta drapes that are perfect for the wedding season )

Shawl to add an elegance

Kangana Ranaut dolls up in Kullu shawl, Sabyasachi saree and Pahadi cap(Instagram/kanganaranaut)

A wrap or a shawl will not only keep you protected but will also elevate your complete look. It adds grace to your traditional outfit. You can choose from a wide variety of shawls such as velvet, zari work or embroidered shawl that look best at weddings. This style is a must-try and will definitely catch all the attention.

2. Full sleeves blouse

Bollywood actresses donned in a pretty full sleeves blouses and looking absolutely gorgeous. (Instagram)

A pretty full sleeves blouse can be your inspiration for the winter wedding. From a sexy plunging neckline to a deep V-neck with gorgeous embroidery, there is a wide range of variety to choose from. They look classy, chic yet stylish. Whether you are wearing a kanjeevaram or an organza saree, full sleeves blouses complement every outfit and elevates your overall look.

3. Blazer over lehenga

The newest fashion for winter weddings this year is lehengas paired with jackets.(Instagram/@rheakapoor)

The newest fashion for winter weddings this year is lehengas paired with jackets. When worn with lehengas, these jackets look breathtakingly beautiful and captivating. You should absolutely try this contemporary and really stylish style if you want to be a little creative with your wedding attire, whether it be for your own wedding or a friend's wedding.

4. Velvet dress

The lush colour and texture of velvet are always a great choice. It's the perfect outfit for a winter wedding.(HT Photo/Naziyah Khan)

The lush colour and texture of velvet are always a great choice. It's the perfect outfit for a winter wedding. It goes well with the season and is perfect for keeping yourself warm. It's a classic fabric that looks great on a variety of outfits because of its timeless elegance and versatility. Whether it's a gorgeous Anarkali suit or a sexy saree, velvet can be a great choice.

5. Carry the cape

Hina Khan dons a beauteous sheer organza saree and cape jacket look is a must try for a winter wedding.(Instagram/@hinakhan)

Another fantastic accessory to round off your wedding attire is a cape. A memorable outfit can easily be built together using layers. By pairing the saree or suit with a long cape, you may instantly spruce up your ethnic appearance. You can choose from a broad variety of capes, such as netted, feather, embellished, or embordered capes, depending on your style and appearance.

6. Coat with saree

Nothing is more elegant and lovely than a coat to go with a formal saree. (pinterest)

It is no longer acceptable to harm your sense of style by wearing a saree with a granny sweater. Nothing is more elegant and lovely than a coat to go with a formal saree. To project a royal air, you can cinch your waist with a belt and fasten your pallu with a brooch. Simply wear a coat with an elegant saree, either in a contrasting colour or with all-one colour.

