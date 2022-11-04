From Kiara to Sonam, here are B'wood-inspired dupatta drapes that are perfect for the wedding season

The way your dupatta is draped can significantly enhance your traditional outfit. Whether you're dressing up as a bride, bridesmaid, or wedding guest, arranging your dupatta in a unique way gives your ethnic outfit more glitz and creates a fresh appeal. A drape enhances the ensemble's overall appearance when you gather your jewels and the best makeup to put on. You can simultaneously make it seem chic and sassy. For various ceremonies, you can adapt to a different draping style. Here are some iconic dupatta draping styles approved by our favourite Bollywood actresses. There are simple, easy and unique techniques that can be recreated at home without any hassle. (Also read: Take inspiration from Bollywood celebs to style oversized T-shirts )

1. The clinched waist

You can take inspiration from Dia Mirza's outfit as she styled her A-line kurta by adding a detailed belt to her plain dupatta.(Instagram/@Diamirza)

By adding a waist belt to your dupatta you can create a fusion of Indian and western styles. Even if adding a belt to the waist is an established trend at this point, it's still one that you should try if you want to stray from the norm in a safe way.

2. The saree style

To avoid the inconvenience of wearing a billowing dupatta, Kiara Advani opted to drape it and tuck it at the back of the waist. (Instagram/@Kiaraadvani)

The saree-inspired drape has been popular for a while. To avoid the inconvenience of wearing a billowing dupatta, Kiara Advani opted to drape it and tuck it at the back of the waist. She had worn it with a gharara and a bralette with embellishments. This fashion trick balances the spotlight on other coordinated pieces while still emphasising the dupatta of choice. You may try it out for a wedding this season.

3. Hold it across your wrist

If you want to look all dazzling and fancy then hold your dupatta across your waist like Shraddha Kapoor. (Instagram/@Shraddhakapoor)

If you don't like pinning and putting too much effort then you can carry your dupatta around your waist like a princess. Maybe tuck it with a bangle or something or just catch it as you tie the knot. You can opt for this style with every traditional ensemble whether it's a heavy lehenga or an easy breezy sharara outfit like Shraddha Kapoor.

4. Wear your dupatta like a veil

You are not alone if you have had that fantasy of wearing a dupatta as a veil and getting all the queen vibes.(Instagram)

You are not alone if you have had that fantasy of wearing a dupatta as a veil and getting all the queen vibes. Traditionally it has been only worn by brides but in the new age, it's become increasingly popular to wear a dupatta over your head. You can style it with a pretty lehenga like Sonam Kapoor's or with a traditional suit. And you will be all ready to steal all the limelight in functions.

5. The cape trail

Add more drama to your look with a dramatic cape trail like Shibani Dandekar.(Instagram/@shibanidandekarakhtar)

Simply pin your dupatta neatly on one shoulder or both shoulders and allow the trail to flow from the back to achieve this elegant look. This season, add this elegant and current look to your collection of modern lehengas. Follow Shibani's lead and wear your traditional with style.

6. The neat side tuck

Give your outfit a luxury touch like Madhuri Dixit's lehenga featuring neatly tucked dupatta on a side with a thick border.(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

Wear your anarkalis, intricately embroidered kurtas, or even modern co-ords with a perfectly folded dupatta tucked on the side of the shoulder for a flawless look. This method of drapery creates a neat appearance. Without a doubt, Madhuri Dixit Nene looks stunning. Her outfit features a perfectly pleated dupatta tucked on one shoulder.

7. The easy wraparound

Like Manushi pair your kurta with a matching dupatta and drape elegantly on your shoulders. (Instagram)

Here is a draping style that consistently works for everyone. If changing out of your pyjamas and then producing a drape style seems difficult, the simple solution would be to gracefully wrap yours about your shoulders without any limitations. The dupatta draping style has a certain beauty to it because it emphasises the highlights of your dupatta, such as the embroidered elements, motifs, and so on.

