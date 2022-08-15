Bollywood-inspired ways to wear oversized blazers

The newest fashion is oversized blazers. They are really comfy, relaxed, and baggy. Even the laziest of outfits can be elevated with an oversized blazer. It may be worn in a variety of ways and at different times of the year, including as a light jacket in the spring and even as a crucial layering piece in the winter. There are many styling options, and incorporating them seems effortless and stylish. If you're having difficulties styling oversized blazers, look at these Bollywood divas for inspiration. (Also read: Bollywood divas who rocked the shimmery dresses )

Alia Bhatt

Like Alia Bhatt, wear a blazer over a fancy dress. This outfit may be ideal if you're seeking for something fancy and party appropriate.(Instagram/@ aliaabhatt)

Like Alia Bhatt, wear a blazer over a fancy dress. This outfit may be ideal if you're seeking for something fancy and party appropriate. Choose a blazer in white or black if your dress has shimmer or shine so it can balance your outfit. You might choose blush-coloured makeup and smokey eyes. To finish the appearance, keep your hair open and your accessories to a minimum.

2. Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt decked up in a white blazer with a plunging neckline and full sleeves. The white blazer featured buttons in the middle and hugged Nushrratt’s shape perfectly.(Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha)

Nothing can seem more refined or sophisticated than a white blazer. Wearing a white, oversized blazer with white trousers like Nushrratt Bharuccha can give you a wealthy or professional appearance. White complements golden jewellery well, so you can wear sterling gold earrings, a gold necklace, or a gold ring with the outfit. To achieve the ideal look, keep your hair loose in the side partition.

3. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is reminding us of Pacman in a yellow dress, oversized blazer.(Instagram/@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone's clothing is the ideal source of inspiration for you if you want to experiment and your vibe is quirky. A bodycon dress in a solid colour will go well with an oversized, multi coloured blazer. Stilettos are a good choice for footwear, and curls look best with this style. Minimize your jewellery and makeup to get the ideal look.

4. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora steal the show in neon green blazer and shorts set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora is an absolute stunner and a perfect inspiration for any outfit. If you want to steal the show and be the center of attraction, dress up in a neon blazer and matching shorts like Malaika. Pair it up with a contrasting colour bralette and statement silver necklace. Keep your hair one sided and makeup glossy for a perfect party look.

5. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria's red bralette, matching blazer and trousers set is a perfect outfit inspiration.(Instagram/@tarasutaria)

Dress up like Tara Sutaria to get a hot and sizzling look. If you are a fan of bright colour then opt for a bold colour blazer and pair it up with deep-neck, red crop top and matching pants. You can accessories the outfit with sling bad and shades. Shiny make up will go best with the attire.

6. Kiara Advani

Kiara went shirtless with the blazer and completed her ensemble by wearing a chic skirt is a perfect outfit inspiration.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

You can take inspiration from Kiara Advani's outfit. Go for a matching colour blazer and mini skirt. Pair it up with statement gold hoop earrings and matching stilettos. The outfit will definitely make heads turn.

7. Rakul Preet

Get an inspiration from Rakul Preet by pairing a hot pink bralette with a monochrome pantsuit. (Instagram/@rakulpreet)

Take a cue from Rakul Preet's outfit and wear a hot pink bralette with a monochromatic suit. You can choose any printed jacket and combine it with a pair of pants in the same colour, or you can choose the in-trend black and white striped design. Go for a messy hairdo, and finish off the outfit with hooped earrings and golden rings.

8. Huma Qureshi

Huma paired a white corset style top with a golden blazer and a golden pair of formal trousers. The blazer came with golden buttons.(Instagram/@iamhumaq)

Style your oversized blazer by taking cue from Huma Qureshi. You can go all dazzling and shiny with a golden oversized blazer and trousers. Balance it out by pairing it up with white or black bralette. Add some silver chunky jewellery to complete the look.

