Pets have become a vital part of the family in recent years thus, the main concern for pet owners is providing them with the finest nutrition and well-being. Being a pet parent is very responsible yet rewarding job but pet owners are frequently kept in the dark owing to a lack of understanding about their pet's physiology and health requirements. Tips for pet parents on ways to maintain their pet’s health (Photo by Paige Cody on Unsplash)

One should make every possible effort to keep their furry friends healthy and safe since a preventive healthcare is a vital part of the pet’s overall heath.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ankit Alok Bagaria, Co-Founder of Loopworm, suggested some tips which can help pet parents in maintaining the health of their four-legged friend:

1. The pet owners should constantly read the credible books which have the correct and verified information about their voiceless friends.

2. Pet parents should always check the credibility of the doctors and experts they are consulting regarding the health of their pet.

3. Feeding the pet with the right nutrition food is must in order to keep the pet healthy and safe. The pet owners should always use the right vitamin rich food even if they are feeding the pet the home cooked food.

4. Especially the pet owners those who are living in cities with mini houses should keep a track of the physical activity of their pets. This will keep the diseases away from their pets.

Adding to the list of tips, Richa Jaggi, CMO and Co-Founder of Awshad, recommended:

1. Pet owners should take their pets to the veterinary once in every two months for routine check-up in order to keep them healthy.

2. Pet parents should give proper attention to their four-legged friends as they are very sensitive. Lack of attention can affect the pet’s health and it can cause depression and separation anxiety.

3. Taking pet’s regularly on walk as physical exercise is an essential part of the pet’s healthcare. If pet owners don’t keep a track on their pet’s physical activity, it can lead to obesity and several other health problems.

4. Keep the surrounding of the pet’s clean and safe as they are very prone to the infections.

5. Always feed the pets in a clean bowl. Pet owners can refer to a steel and ceramic bowl for feeding their voiceless friends as they are easy to clean.

6. Pet owners should bathe their pets at least once every ten days in the summer and once a month in the winter.