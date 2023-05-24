Tips to keep your pet hydrated amid extreme heat and humidity

Extreme heat and humidity can wreak havoc with your pet's health and can lead to a range of health problems. Both high and low humidity in the environment can potentially lead to dehydration in dogs. High heat with low humidity can accelerate evaporation, and cause water loss and subsequently dehydration, on the other hand high humidity could make it difficult for the body to cool down. In both the cases, it is important to ensure your pet has access to fresh water all the time, and is given wet food and other hydration treats. (Also read: Why is my dog avoiding me after my miscarriage?)

Humidity plays a significant role in our pets' overall health and well-being(Pixabay)

"Humidity plays a significant role in our pets' overall health and well-being, particularly when it comes to hydration. As pet owners, it's crucial to understand how humidity affects their hydration levels and take proactive steps to ensure they stay properly hydrated," says Dr. Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha, Medical Director at Wiggles MyVet.

Impact of humidity on pet hydration

"Humidity affects pets' hydration levels due to its influence on evaporation and water loss. High humidity levels can hinder the natural process of evaporation from their bodies, making it harder for them to cool down and regulate their internal temperature. This can lead to increased panting and potential dehydration. On the other hand, low humidity levels can accelerate evaporation, causing moisture loss and dehydration. It's essential to monitor humidity levels in your pet's environment and take appropriate measures to maintain optimal hydration," says Dr Rajadhyaksha.

Tips to ensure proper hydration for your pets

Provide fresh Water

Ensure a constant supply of fresh, clean water for your pet. Change the water frequently, especially in humid conditions to prevent bacterial growth and maintain its palatability.

Multiple water stations

Place water bowls in various locations around your home, both indoors and outdoors. This makes it easier for your pet to access water at any time, reducing the chances of dehydration.

Consider water fountain

Some pets are more enticed to drink from running water. Consider investing in a pet water fountain that provides a continuous flow of fresh water, encouraging them to drink more.

Wet food or water additives

If your pet struggles with drinking enough water, consider adding wet food or water additives that can increase their water intake. Consult with your veterinarian to find suitable options for your pet's specific needs.

Hydration treats

Offer hydration treats made with natural ingredients to supplement your pet's water intake. These treats can provide a refreshing and hydrating boost, especially during hot and humid days.

Monitor outdoor time

Limit your pet's exposure to hot and humid conditions, especially during peak hours. Provide shade and ensure they have access to cool and fresh water when outdoors.

"Humidity can significantly impact our pets' hydration levels, making it crucial for pet owners to take proactive steps to ensure they stay properly hydrated. By following these tips, providing fresh water, and monitoring their environment, you can help maintain your pet's hydration, keeping them healthy, happy, and well-hydrated even in humid conditions," concludes Dr Rajadhyaksha.