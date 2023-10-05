World Smile Day: 5 simple ways to keep your furry friend smiling

World Smile Day is celebrated every year on October 6 to spread happiness and encourage acts of kindness. Pets bring immense joy to our lives with their unconditional love. They are our support system, best paw friends, non-judgmental and always the best entertainer in the house. Our furry friends need all the tenderness, love and care they can get because their happiness is our joy. On World Smile Day, let's appreciate the carefree and unconditional love that pets give us with their wagging tails, purring and perching which brings a big smile to our faces. (Also read: 6 ways to show love for dogs and cats beyond cuddling )

Ways to make your pet smile

Keeping your pet happy isn't just about their well-being; it also brings joy to your life.(Unsplash/Milli)

Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Veterinarian at Zigly shared with HT Lifestyle some thoughtful tips to make our pet’s lives a little bit more joyful on World Smile Day.

1. Grooming

Just like humans, pets also deserve routine grooming. Routine grooming not only includes trimming hair or giving a bath but also taking care of oral hygiene, keeping a regular check on any skin ailments, brushing their coat to avoid any matting, and keeping their nails trimmed.

2. Vet Consultation

Regular visits to your vet are also necessary to ensure about your pet’s mental and physical health. Overviewing them with timely vaccinations, as well as flea and tick prevention, goes a long in ensuring your pet’s general health.

3. Pet Food

A well-balanced diet is also essential for overall health and happiness. It is also necessary to consult a vet for proper guidance about your pet’s nutrition and dietary requirements. Giving human food to your pawsome friend can end up causing more harm than intended. Also, ensure they have easy access to fresh water.

4. Surroundings

Keeping a check on surroundings plays a major role in your pet’s happiness. Ensure they are surrounded by a safe and comfortable environment. Creating a separate space for them with a pet bed along with a food and water bowl allows your pet to also have their own downtime, which is beneficial for their mental health.

5. Games

Make sure to spend some quality time with your pet, whether it’s cuddling on the couch, playing, fetching, or teaching them a nice trick. Spending time with them will improve your bond with them and act as an emotional anchor for them as they rely upon and trust you.

"Ensure your pet receives regular exercise. As a pet parent, you are responsible for their health. Thus it is mandatory to keep your pet physically active as they thrive on interaction with their human family members, for physical and mental well-being. Keeping a pet happy can also keep positive vibes at your place. By following a simple checklist, you can keep your furry friend’s tail wagging and mood more joyful," concludes Dr Deepak.

