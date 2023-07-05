World Zoonoses Day 2023: Common zoonotic diseases in dogs

World Zoonoses Day is celebrated every year on July 6 to commemorate the inaugural rabies vaccine that was given on the same day in the year 1885. The day also honours the renowned French biologist Louis Pasteur who administered the vaccine which played a big role in controlling the occurrence of zoonotic diseases. World Zoonoses Day serves as a platform to raise awareness about different zoonotic diseases and educate people about preventive measures. Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases that are transmitted between species from animals to humans or humans to animals. (Also read: World Zoonoses Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day)

What is a zoonotic disease?

World Zoonoses Day is celebrated every year on July 6. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Infections that are transmitted from animals to humans are called zoonotic diseases. Dogs are the most preferred pets in the world and act as carriers of zoonotic diseases," says Dr Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha, Medical Director, Wiggles MyVet.

Dr Rajadhyaksha gives us a peek into most common zoonotic diseases, their symptoms, and way they are transmitted along with preventive measures.

1. Rabies

The most common zoonotic disease observed in dogs is Rabies. Infected animal bites often lead to dogs contracting rabies and in-turn becoming carriers of the virus. It is a deadly viral disease. Transmission of rabies to humans from dogs can be stopped by vaccinating dogs against rabies. Aggression, paralysis, drooling, changes in behaviour are the main symptoms of rabies.

2. Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria of genus Leptospira. Coming in contact with contaminated water with the bacteria or urine with the bacteria is a way in which dogs might contract the disease. Kidney and liver are the organs that get severely damaged due to leptospirosis. Severe organ failure and mild flu-like illness are the primary symptoms that are observed. Two things essential to prevent leptospirosis is maintaining good hygiene and vaccination.

3. Lyme Disease

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bacteria named Borrelia burgdorien is the cause of Lyme disease. It is present in infected ticks and dogs contract it through tick bites. While obvious symptoms are not generally shown by dogs, they might act as carriers and transmit it to humans. Joint pain, fever, fatigue and other severe complications can be observed in humans due to Lyme disease. Avoiding tick infestation is extremely crucial in reducing the risk.

4. Ringworm

A fungal infection that primarily affects nails, hair and skin of both humans and dogs is termed as Ringworm. Contact with contaminated objects or infected individuals is the way in which the disease spreads. Scaly edges and red circular hair loss patches are seen on dogs with ringworm. Humans and dogs are generally advised or prescribed antifungal medication as a treatment.

5. Salmonellosis

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bacteria of the salmonella family cause Salmonellosis. Contact with infected animals or consumption of contaminated water or food can cause dogs to contract Salmonellosis. Faeces of infected dogs contain this bacteria which is a risk to humans. Stomach pain, diarrhoea, fever and vomiting are the main symptoms that are commonly observed in infected dogs. Maintaining great hygiene and safe handling of food are essential for prevention of Salmonellosis transmission.

"Even though dogs bring smiles and immense happiness in everyone's lives, it is extremely important to be aware and knowledgeable about zoonotic diseases which might get transmitted. Great hygiene practices, regular veterinary check-ups, timely vaccinations and safe handling of animal waste can hugely reduce the risk of zoonotic disease being transmitted to humans. Ensuring that your dog is healthy and happy in-turn safeguards your health too," concludes Dr. Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}