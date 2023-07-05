World Zoonoses Day 2023: Zoonosis is an infectious disease that can spread between species – from animals to humans or vice versa. According to World Health organisation, " Zoonotic pathogens may be bacterial, viral or parasitic, or may involve unconventional agents and can spread to humans through direct contact or through food, water or the environment. They represent a major public health problem around the world due to our close relationship with animals in agriculture, as companions and in the natural environment. Zoonoses can also cause disruptions in the production and trade of animal products for food and other uses." Every year, World Zoonoses Day is celebrated to commemorate the day when the first vaccination against the disease was developed. World Zoonoses Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate World Zoonoses Day, here are a few facts to keep in mind:

Date:

On July 6, World Zoonoses Day is celebrated every year to observe the special day when the first vaccination came to be developed to fight Zoonoses.

History:

French Chemist and Microbiologist Louis Pasteur successfully developed the first vaccination against Rabies virus on July 6, 1885. Rabis virus is a Zoonotic disease and is known to spread through species. Be it vector-borne or food-borne, Zoonotic diseases are known to spread rapidly among animals and humans.

Significance:

One of the ways that Zoonotic diseases can spread is through mosquito bites and ticks. "Zoonoses comprise a large percentage of all newly identified infectious diseases as well as many existing ones. Some diseases, such as HIV, begin as a zoonosis but later mutate into human-only strains. Other zoonoses can cause recurring disease outbreaks, such as Ebola virus disease and salmonellosis. Still others, such as the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, have the potential to cause global pandemics," informed World Health Organisation. On World Zoonoses Day 2023, the first vaccination against the diseases is celebrated and people are urged to be more aware about the diseases.

