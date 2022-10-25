3 delicious custard recipes to try this festive season

Festive season is here and during this time demand for desserts naturally goes up considering no Indian festival is complete without sweets. After Diwali, a series of festivals await including Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, Guru Purab, Dev Deepavali among many other. In case you aren't fond of Indian mithais or are bored of eating way too many of them, you can try these easy custard recipes suggested by Pastry Chef Rajesh Paramashivan, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. (Also read: Bhai Dooj 2022: 3 lip-smacking dessert recipes you must try)

1. Saffron sweet pearls with cardamom baked yogurt

Ingredients

Cardamom baked yogurt

Hung curd – 250 gm

Icing sugar – 60 gm

Condensed milk – 100 gm

Fresh cream – 125 gm

Cardamom powder - 5 gm

Method

• Mix all the ingredients together in mixing bowl.

• Whisk the mixture till you get smooth consistency.

• Pour the above mixture in an earthen pot or kulhad.

• Bake at 150 degrees for 16 minute.

• Refrigerate for 2 hours and serve chilled.

Sweet pearls (boondi)

Gram flour (besan) – 250 gms

Baking soda – pinch

Water – 90 ml

Saffron strand – 1 gm

Oil for frying

Sugar syrup

Sugar – 200 gm

water – 100 ml

cardamom – 2 nos

saffron – 1 gm

rose water – 50 ml

Method

• Add the sugar water saffron and cardamom in sauce pan.

• Make a thick syrup add rose water for flavouring.

• Add water to gram flour to form smooth batter.

• Add saffron to the mixture.

• Lastly add baking soda to the mixture and whisk well.

• To make boondi, pass the mixture through the perforated ladle on the hot oil kadai.

• Remove boondi and strain all the oil completely.

• Dip the boondi in warm sugar syrup rest it for an hour.

• Remove the excess syrup through strainer.

• Finally, sweet boondi is ready to serve.

Assembly

Serve the cardamom baked yoghurt in a kulhad with sweet boondi and use chopped nuts as garnish.

2. Raspberry chill

Raspberry cremeaux

Ingredients

Raspberry puree – 200 ml

Eggs yolk – 6 nos

Sugar – 90 gm

Butter – 35 gm

Gelatin – 4 gm

Method

• Boil puree and add to yolks.

• Cook till 82° till eggs get pasteurized.

• Blend it and add gelatin and butter.

• Pour in the desired bowl and refrigerate.

Raspberry sorbet

Raspberry puree – 200 gm

Sugar – 180 gm

Water – 750 ml

Liquid glucose – 75 gms

Lemon juice – 5 ml

Gelatin – 6 gm

Method

• Boil puree, sugar and water together.

• Add glucose lemon juice and whisk it till the sugar is dissolved.

• Add the gelatin lastly.

• Pour the mixture in the ice-cream churner till the sorbet is ready.

• Freeze the sorbet for approx. 6 hours in a freezer

Assembly

Scoop a raspberry sorbet on raspberry cremeaux and garnish with fresh mint leaves and white chocolate. Serve chilled.

Lemon grass brulee with crispy almond snap

Ingredients

Lemon grass brulee

Fresh cream – 250 gms

Castor sugar – 60 gm

Eggs yolks – 4 nos

Vanilla pod – 1 no

Lemon grass stick – 2 nos

Method

• Boil cream and sugar and add lemon grass to it.

• Wrap the mixture with the cling wrap for 2 hours.

• Let it infuse the lemon grass flavour.

• Bake at 160 degrees for 18 minutes.

Crispy almond snap

Ingredients

Almonds – 200 gm

Sugar – 200 gm

Egg white – 3 nos

Refined flour – 60 gm

Method

• Whip egg white with sugar till stiff.

• Add flour and chopped almond to it.

• Spread on baking slipat and bake at 200 degrees for 6 minutes.

Assembly

Caramelize sugar with blow torch on brulee and garnish the top with crunchy almond and edible flower. Serve chilled.