Bhai Dooj 2022: Auspicious time for tilak on October 26 and October 27; puja vidhi, rituals, dos and don'ts

Bhai Dooj 2022: Bhai Dooj is celebrated every year on the second day of Shukla Paksha of the month of Kartik and usually falls two days after Diwali, the festival of lights and a day after Govardhan Puja. The festival celebrates the loving and sacred bond between a brother and a sister. On this day, sisters pray for the long and healthy life of their brothers, apply tilak on their forehead and prepare delicious food for them. On Bhai Dooj, sisters invite brothers to their homes and treat them with their favourite delicacies, while brothers pamper them with gifts and promise to protect them. The festival is also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya. (Also read: Bhai Dooj 2022 Date: October 26 or October 27; When to celebrate the festival)

Bhai Dooj is also known as Yama Dwitiya and according to a legend Yamraj’s sister Yamuna after trying and failing on various occasions, was successful in inviting her brother to finally come to her house. Yamraj was taken by surprise as his sister organised a grand ceremony for him, prepared a feast and offered sweets to him. She also placed a tikka on his forehead to extend a warm welcome. Another legend is associated with Lord Krishna's visit to his sister Subhadra after defeating Narakasura. It is said that Subhadra welcomed Krishna with a garland of flowers, placed a tikka on his forehead and performed an aarti for him. Both these legends are linked with origin of Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj: Auspicious time to perform tikka ceremony

According to drikpanchang, the auspicious time to perform Bhai Dooj tikka ceremony is between 1:09 pm to 3:41 pm on October 27 and the muhurat lasts for 2 hours and 32 minutes. However, many people are celebrating Bhai Dooj on October 26 too. Solar eclipse might have delayed the festivals of Govardhan Puja (October 26) and Bhai Dooj (October 27) by a day.

The muhurat for Bhai Dooj on October 26 will begin at 2:43 pm and will continue till 12.45 pm on October 27.

Bhai Dooj puja vidhi

On this day, women take a bath before sunrise and give arghya to Surya Dev. After that, the thaal for Bhai Duj is prepared with roli, akshat, kumkum, sweets, supari, gola (dried coconut) among others. Sisters must apply tilak on their brother's forehead, feed him mithai and gift him a gola (dried coconut) keeping in mind the shubh muhurat and pray for their long lives. After tikka ceremony, sisters and brothers sit together for a meal lovingly prepared by the former.

Rituals, Dos and don'ts to apply tilak

- While applying tilak on your brother's forehead, he should face north or north-west direction while sister should face north-east or east direction.

- Brother should be made to sit on a wooden chowki while performing Bhai Dooj puja. He should not stand or sit on a chair.

- After tikka, the a mauli threat should be tied around brother's wrist and aarti must be performed.

- The best time to perform puja during Bhai Dooj is afternoon time as per shubh muhurat.

- Sisters should not accept any gift before applying tikka on their brother's forehead

- It is advised to have satvik food during Bhai Dooj and not eat anything non-vegetarian

- Last but not the least, brothers and sisters should try not to fight on this day, as it's an auspicious occasion.

