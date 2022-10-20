Bhai Dooj 2022 Date: October 26 or October 27; When to celebrate the festival

Bhai Dooj is a traditional Hindu festival that is observed in India and by Indians all over the world. During a particular ceremony held to commemorate the occasion, sisters put a Tikka on their brother's forehead and offer prayers for their happiness and health. This momentous occasion honours the relationship and love between brothers and sisters. The fifth day of Diwali is dedicated to Bhai Dooj celebrations. The celebration is held two days after Diwali. Bhai Phonta, Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya are other names for Bhai Dooj. According to legend, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra on the day that is now known as Diwali after slaying the demon Narakasura. Subhadra welcomed him by donning a tilak on his forehead. This day has since become known as Bhai Dooj. (Also read: Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, know all about the date and puja timings for 5 days of Deepavali )

When is Bhai Dooj Celebrated?

The words "Bhai" and "Dooj" both refer to the second day following the new moon. Therefore, Bhai Dooj is observed just two days after Diwali. On the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month, it is observed. It is also known as Yama Dwitiya. Lord Chitragupta is also honoured on this day. The dates of Bhai Dooj and other important festivals are very unclear this year.

Is Bhai Dooj on October 26 or October 27 ?

This year, the second date of Kartik Krishna Paksha is falling on both October 26 and 27. The festival of Bhai Dooj will start at 02:43 pm on October 26 , and will continue till 12.45 pm on October 27. On this day, the auspicious time to do tilak with my brother will be from 12:14 pm to 12:47 pm.

In many places, the festival of Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 27 according to the date of Udaya. On October 27, the auspicious time of Bhai Dooj will be from 11.07 am to 12.46 pm.

Bhai Dooj shubh muhurat:

The Puja Muhurat occurs on October 26, 2022, from 01.18 pm to 03.33 pm, lasting 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Dwitiya date of Shukla Paksha starts- on October 26 from 2:42 pm onwards

The second date of Shukla Paksha ends- on October 27 at 12:45 minutes

Bhai Dooj afternoon time - on October 26 from 01.12 pm to 03.27 pm

