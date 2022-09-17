5 delicious amaranth recipes to lower cholesterol, lose weight

Amaranth, chaulai or ramdana is one versatile winter superfood that can be turned into a variety of sweet and savoury dishes that are also high in protein, vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants. The ancient grain has anti-inflammatory and cholesterol-lowering properties that one can include in their heart-healthy and diabetes-friendly diets apart from losing weight quickly. The fact that it is gluten free can also make it a great choice for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. (Also read: 6 reasons to boost fiber in our meals: Nutritionists share insights)

For those who have a sweet tooth can make a ramdana chikki or a cupcake and others can try chaulai saag for a nutrition-dense lunch or dinner. Amaranth is also packed with manganese, magnesium, phosphorus and iron.

Jagriti Barar, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Mumbai, Malad suggests 5 delicious amarnath recipes that you can try this winter.

1. AMARANTH AND DATES BAR

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup of dates paste

• 2 tsp ghee

• Small pinch of salt

• 2/3 cup amaranth, popped

• 1/2 cup toasted sesame seeds

• 1/2 cup chopped almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds sunflower seeds.

Instructions

Pop the amaranth seeds. Make the dates paste after removing the seed. Meanwhile dry roast chopped nuts and seeds on low flame. In a pan add 2 tsp ghee, dates paste, chopped nuts and seeds and mix them well. Cook for 5-7 minutes. Let is cool for a while and shape them into small bars.

2. AMARANTH BURRITO BOWL

Ingredients

• 1 cup water

• ½ cup amaranth

• Boiled kidney beans

• Tomato (1/2 cup)

• Onion (1/2 cup)

• Green beans (1/4 cup)

• Carrot (1/4 cup)

• Corn (1/2 cup)

• Lemon juice

• ½ cup sour cream

Instructions

- In a pan, bring amaranth and 1 cup water to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low and gently simmer for 20 minutes, until cooked to a thick porridge; stir occasionally. Remove from heat. Let it cool for a while.

- Boil green beans, carrot and corn in two cups of water, strain it and keep it aside.

- Pressure-cook the overnight soaked kidney beans with ½ salt for 5 whistles. In a pan heat the oil, add rajma and all the spices and cook on medium flame for 2 minutes. Mash the mixture slightly using potato masher.

- To prepare uncooked salsa, add onion, tomato, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, red chilli powder and mash and mix all the ingredients using back spoon.

- For preparing burritos bowl, divide kidney beans, cooked amaranth, sour cream and salsa in 4 equal parts. For serving, place first layer of amaranth, then kidney beans, then top with salsa and sour cream. Repeat the process again and serve hot.

3. AMARANTH CHANA DAL KABAB

Ingredients

• 1/4 cup amaranth

• 1½ tbsp olive oil

• 2 cloves garlic

• 1 tsp ground cumin

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 cup chana dal

• 1/4 cup sesame seeds paste

• Lemon juice

Instructions

- In a small saucepan, bring amaranth and 1 cup water to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low and gently simmer for 20 minutes. Stirr occasionally toward end of cooking. Remove from heat. Let is cool for a while.

- To a mixer, add cooked amaranth, olive oil, garlic clove, cumin and ½ tsp salt, soaked chana dal, chopped onions and grind to make it coarse. Then add roasted sesame seed and lemon juice.

- Make small pattice/kabab out of it and meanwhile heat oil in a pan add the small balls shallow fry it until light brown.

4. AMARANTH FLOUR CHOCOLATE AND RAISIN COOKIES

Ingredients

• 2 cups amaranth flour

• 1 tsp baking powder

• 1/2 tsp salt

• 1/2 tsp cinnamon

• 1/8 tsp cardamom

• 120 gm sugar

• 1/4 cup butter, melted

• 1/4 cup honey

• 1 cup chocolate/coco powder, grated

• 1/2 cup walnuts, chopped

Instructions

- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine amaranth flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and cardamom in a large bowl and mix well.

- In a medium bowl, combine sugar, melted butter.

- Whisk together until smooth and then stir in coco powder/ grated chocolate.

- Mix wet ingredients with dry ingredients using a spatula until just combined.

- Gently stir in the walnuts and raisins. Using the palm of your hand, flatten the cookies in to ½ inch thickness. Place them relatively close to one another over the mat and bake for 12-15 mins.

- Remove from the oven and allow it to cool.

5. RAMDANA GUR AND PEANUT CHIKKI

Ingredients

• 250g ramdana/ popped amaranth

• 750g jaggery

• 200g roasted peanuts

• 3 1/2 cups water

Instructions

- Heat a pan to very hot and add the Ramdana. It will start popping up almost immediately. When popped up, remove from pan and keep aside.

- Dry roast peanuts separately until they are crunchy. Place jaggery and water in a pan, and dissolve jaggery over low heat. When dissolved increase the heat and bring to a boil and cook over high heat till a 2-3 thread consistency is reached. Mix in the ramdana and peanut into the mixture. Transfer at once onto the greased surface, pat to level and leave to set.

