5 delicious and healthy tikki recipes to enjoy guilt-free

We all enjoy eating Tikki, which is a crispy, delectable snack, yet many of us are worried about our health and avoid eating it but what if you can eat it and not feel guilty about it? Simply swap a few ingredients and you can still enjoy your tikki guilt-free. Any vegetable can be made into a tikki and people will eat them in a matter of minutes. People don't typically like quinoa, couscous, or beets, but if you make a tikki with all three, they could enjoy it. Ditch the traditional potato tikki and try these healthy yet delectable tikki recipes that you can enjoy without any guilt. (Also read: Recipe: Make these tasty and healthy recipes from poha )

Rajma Tikki

(Recipe by Instagram/homecookingshow)

Rajma Tikki(Pinterest )

Ingredients:

Rajma Beans - 1 bowl

Mustard Oil (or oil of your choice - vegetable oil or olive oil)

Onion - 1 no

Ginger - 1 tsp (finely chopped)

Garlic - 1 tsp (finely chopped)

Green Chili - 1 tsp (finely chopped)

Turmeric Powder - 1/2 tsp

Chili Powder - 1 tsp

Coriander Powder - 1 tsp

Cumin Powder - 1 tsp

Garam Masala - 1/2 tsp

Potatoes - 2 small

Kashmiri Chili Powder - 3/4 tsp

Coriander Leaves

Mint Leaves

Bread Crumbs - 3 tsp

Method:

1. Soak Rajma Beans for 10 hours (overnight) then pressure cook the rajma beans, till it becomes soft.

2. After the beans are pressure cooked, strain the excess water and blend the rajma beans in a mixer.

3. Take a wide sauce pan . Add little mustard oil, and one chopped onion. Stir well then add one finely chopped ginger, garlic and green chilli.

4. Once the onions turn transparent, add 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp chilli powder,1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tsp cumin powder, 1/2 tsp garam masala and season it with salt. Add a dash of pepper at the last and mix well.

5 . Add the mashed rajma beans and mix well. Add 2 small boiled and cut-up potatoes, 3/4 tsp of Kashmiri chilli powder and mix it well. Turn off the stove and cool the mixture.

6. Mash the potato and knead it with the Tikki mixture. And some fresh coriander leaves, mint leaves and 3 tsp of bread crumbs. Season it with a little salt and roll the mixture into small patties.

7. Add oil to a wide saucepan. Gently place the takkies in the pan and shallow fry them.

8. Don't fry them too long, put them in a pan while it is hot. Keep them for a minute on each side and remove the Tikkies. Enjoy soft, delicious Rajma Tikkies at home.

2. Soya Tikki

(Recipe by Instagram/ArchanaShah)

Soya Tikki(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Soya Tikki

Soya granules (raw)- 2 tbsp

Whole wheat Bread crumbs- 1 bread slice

Cauliflower- ½ bowl

Peas-2 tsp

Carrot (grated)- ½ small

Ginger garlic paste- 1 tsp

Red chilli powder as per taste

Mint chutney-1 tsp

Amchur powder- ½ tsp

Jeera powder- ½ tsp

Chaat masala-1/4 tsp

Turmeric-1/4 tsp

Coriander leaves (chopped)- 2 tsp

Salt as per taste

Oil- ½ tsp

Method:

1. Boil and smash cauliflower in a bowl. Soak soya in hot water for about 5-10 mins and strain.

2. Add all ingredients one by one in a bowl, except bread crumbs and oil.

3. Mix well, and give them the shape of Tikki.

4. Heat and grease the pan with oil. Shallow fry Tikkis from both sides till becomes.

5. Serve hot with mint chutney.

3. Dahi Pudina Tikki

(Recipe by Instagram/therbskitchen)

Dahi Pudina Tikki(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup of hung curds

1/2 cup grated paneer

3 tsp finely chopped green chillies

1 tbsp chopped garlic, ginger

½ tsp sugar

¼ tsp Black Salt a pinch salt to taste

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander

2 tbsp finely chopped mint leaves

1 tsp fennel seeds powder

1 tbsp ghee

2 tbsp roasted chana dal powder

2 tbsp corn flour

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Method:

1. Combine the curds, paneer, green chillies, garlic, ginger, sugar, black salt, coriander, mint leaves and fennel seeds powder in a bowl and mix well. Keep aside.

2. Heat the ghee in a pan, add the chana dal powder, curds mixture and corn flour and cook till the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan. Keep aside to cool.

3. Divide the mixture into 12 equal portions and shape each portion into a round, flat Tikki.

4. Heat the oil in a kadhai on a medium flame and shallow-fry the Tikkis till they are light golden in color from both sides. Drain on absorbent paper and serve hot.

4. Mixed Dal Tikki

(Recipe by Instagram/nehasahaya)

Mix Dal Tikki(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup mixed sprouts (moong, chana, beans etc.)

1/2 cup chana dal (split Bengal gram)

2 tbsp masoor dal (split red lentil)

1/2 cup finely chopped onions

1/2 cup finely chopped coriander (dhania)

1/2 cup crumbled paneer (cottage cheese)

2 tsp green chilli paste ( optional)

Salt as per taste

2 tsp oil for greasing and cooking

Method:

1. Clean, wash and soak the chana dal and masoor dal in enough water in a bowl for 3 hours. Drain well.

2. Combine the soaked dals, mixed sprouts and 2 cups of water in a deep non-stick pan and cook on a medium flame for 8 to 10 minutes or till they are half-cooked while stirring occasionally.

3. Strain the dal and sprouts mixture and refresh using cold water.

4. Allow it to cool slightly and blend in a mixer to a coarse mixture, without using water.

5. Transfer the mixture into a deep bowl, add the onions, coriander, paneer, green chilli paste, salt and 2 tbsp of water and mix well.

6. Divide the mixture into 12 equal portions and roll each portion into a flat round Tikki and heat and grease a tava using ½ tsp of oil.

7. Cook each Tikki on a tava till they are evenly cooked from both the sides. Serve hot with chutney.

5. Raw Banana Tikki

(Recipe by Instagram/archanaskitchen)

Raw Banana Tikki(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

4 Raw Banana

2 Green Chillies

1 inch ginger , finely chopped

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder (Jeera)

1 tablespoon chaat masala powder

1 sprig coriander (dhania) leaves

2-3 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon gram flour (besan)

Salt as per taste

Method:

1. Wash the raw bananas and pressure cook them with water till 2 whistles. Remove from heat and allow them to cool. Then peel the skin of the bananas and mash them well.

2. Now add chopped green chillies, chilli powder, coriander leaves, cumin powder, chat masala, grated ginger and salt to taste. Mix them well to get dough- like consistency.

3. Heat the cooking oil on a non-stick pan. Make flat cutlets and roll them in gram flour or semolina, dust off excess flour.

4. Shallow-fry them on the non-stick pan on both sides on low heat till both sides turn brown.

5. Serve the Tikki with hot with roasted tomato sauce or dhaniya pudina chutney.

Follow more stories on Twitter & Facebook