5 delicious raw mango chutney recipes to elevate summer meals

Summer meals can be a drab affair with your taste buds not usually happy with what's on the plate. As the temperature goes up, it's normal to lose interest in your nutrition-filled thali even if it has the right proportion of carbs, proteins, fibre and vitamins. What you need is a spicy or tangy motivation to finish the meal that often comes in the form of a chutney, raita or achar (pickle). Considering summer is ruled by the king of fruits mango, you can make full use of this delicious fruit by making a variety of accompaniments like pickles, chutneys, aam panna, raita, salad to name a few from it. Nutritionists vouch by its many health benefits from treating digestive issues to boosting your immunity against diseases. (Also read: Is it important to soak mangoes before eating? Nutritionists answer)

Here are raw mango chutney recipes you can make at home easily and relish for the entire season.(Pinterest)

Both ripe and raw mango have their own set of benefits. Raw mango for instance can help soothe symptoms of heat stroke and aids in digestion.

"Mango is an excellent source of immunity booster nutrients such as Vitamin C, E and antioxidants. It also helps in treating digestive issues such as acidity, constipation, and indigestion. Raw mangoes also help in morning sickness during pregnancy. It has high fibre and water content which help in reducing dehydration. It also reduces the effects of sunstroke caused due to intense heat," says Harpreet Kaur, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Panchkula.

Here are raw mango chutney recipes suggested by Kaur you can make at home easily and relish for the entire season.

1. PEANUT MANGO CHUTNEY

INGREDIENTS

1 cup roasted peanuts

Chopped raw mango - 1/3rd cup

Green chilies (as per your taste)

1 teaspoon jeera or cumin powder

Half tsp oil

1 teaspoon black salt

Salt (according to taste)

5 garlic cloves

Curry leaves

Ginger

INSTRUCTIONS

- Peel the mangoes and take out is pulp.

- Cut the pulp into small pieces so that it is easy to grind.

- Add all the ingredients in a blender and add red chili powder, sugar, salt, add a one cup of water and blend it. Enjoy your healthy chutney with your parathas, idli or chapati.

2. SPICY MANGO CHUTNEY

INGREDIENTS

1 raw mango

4-5 garlic cloves

1 onion

Cumin

Red chili

8-10 mint leaves

1tsp saunf or fennel seeds

2 cloves

INSTRUCTIONS

- Cut your raw mangoes into small pieces.

- For a fresh aromatic chutney, you begin with aromatic spices. Add whole spices in a pan and dry roast it for a minute on medium-low heat.

- Now add ginger, garlic, and salt to it.

- Add oil to the pan. Cook for a few minutes or seconds and then reduce heat and add sugar.

- Cook for 5 minutes unit sugar dissolves.

- Add the under-riped mango slices or pieces. Then cook for 20 minutes on medium heat until it thickens.

- Add all the ingredients garlic, onion, cumin, sugar, coriander, mint leaves and then a half cup of water.

3. COCONUT MANGO CHUTNEY

INGREDIENTS

1/2 small raw mango

2-3 green chilies

Cumin

6-7 garlic cloves

2 tbsp roasted peanut

¼ cup fresh coconut

Coriander leaves - small bunch

Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

- Cut mango into small chunks and mix all the ingredients into a blender.

- Take 2 tbsp. peanut in a pan and dry roast on low flame.

- Take roasted peanut, green chilies, cumin, and garlic and grind it to a paste.

- Add ¼ cups fresh coconut chopping (200 gm), small bunch coriander leaves with stems and grind to coarse paste.

- Add the mango chopping and grind well.

- Enjoy your healthy chutney with your meals.

4. ROASTED MANGO CHUTNEY

INGREDIENTS

1 raw mango

Cumin

½ tsp ginger

2-4 green chilies

1 cup jaggery

1 tsp jeera

Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

- Roast mango, ginger and green chilies together till they are golden brown and aromatic.

- After that, wash and peel the mango and cut it into small pieces. Also chop ginger and chilies.

- Now add all the ingredients - roasted raw mango, ginger and green chilies along with jaggery, salt and roasted jeera - in a blender and add 1 cup of water.

- You can serve it with besan cheela in breakfast.

5. BOILED MANGO CHUTNEY

INGREDIENTS

2-raw green mangoes

2 tsp cumin

1 1/2 cup brown sugar

½ tsp black pepper

4-5 cloves

1 onion

INSTRUCTIONS

- Boil raw mango in water for 15 minutes.

- Add green chili, garlic, onion, cumin seeds, black salt and cook it on low flame for 4 to 5 minutes. - Peel the raw mangoes and remove the seed.

- Take the blender and add boiled ingredients and blend it into a smooth paste.

