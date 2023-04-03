Is it important to soak mangoes before eating? Nutritionists answer

Spring time is almost over and the season of searing summer heat is here. While rapid rise in temperature has its own set of disadvantages from incessant sweating to a host of summer illnesses, there are still many things that people adore about summer and mangoes feature in the list prominently. In summer, our appetite gets affected and the king of fruits with its incredible taste and health benefits makes sure there is something to look forward to even on days when one doesn't feel like eating anything. (Also read: 5 lip-smacking raw mango recipes to keep digestive issues at bay in summer) Mangoes are a storehouse of nutrients, antioxidants and fibre that can boost energy and prevent digestive issues like constipation.(Unsplash)

BENEFITS OF MANGOES

Besides, mangoes are a storehouse of nutrients, antioxidants and fibre that can boost energy and prevent digestive issues like constipation. The fruit which has ample amount of vitamins A and C can also work wonders for your skin and hair. Some animal studies have also suggested the benefits of this amazing summer fruit for heart health and lowering cholesterol levels.

TO SOAK OR NOT TO SOAK

While many people prefer to just put their mangoes in refrigerator after buying them from the market, many others soak them in a deep container first before storing and relishing them. Is there any point in soaking the fruit for a couple of hours or is it just a myth? We reached out to experts.

"Mangoes are not only delicious but are also rich with nutrients. They provide range of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that boost the immune system and promote good health. It’s important to eat a fruit in the right manner. Soaking of mangoes before we use would help to get the right nutrition.

Mangoes consist of phytic acid and soaking of mangoes would help to reduce the phytic acid which acts as an anti-nutrient and reduces the absorption of nutrients in our body. Soaking of mangoes helps to increase the activity of enzyme that helps to breakdown phytic acid," says Priya Palan, Dietitian, Zen Multispeciality Hospital.

"Soaking mangoes before consume is an age-old tradition that people follow and there is a good reason behind it. Basically, if we soak mangoes then the process helps in removing the anti-nutrients. Anti-nutrients hinder the absorption of few nutrients like iron, calcium etc. Soaking mangoes for 3-4 hours is food enough to remove pesticides also. You can soak them in normal tap water," says Shruti Bharadwaj, Senior Clinical Dietician, Narayana Hrudalaya Multi Speciality Hospital Ahmedabad.

ALL THE BENEFITS OF SOAKING MANGOES EXPLAINED

1. It gets rid of phytic acid

"Mangoes contain a natural molecule known as phytic acid which is seen in several fruits, vegetables and even nuts. So, when mangoes are soaked in water for a few hours, it helps in removing the excess phytic acid that generates heat in the body," says Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani.

2. Fat buster

Mangoes have a lot of phytochemicals. Therefore, soaking them reduces their concentration, making them act as ‘natural fat busters’, says Lalwani.

3. Prevents diseases

"Soaking mango in water removes all pesticides and chemicals. In addition, dirt, dust and soil on mangoes are completely removed. With the help of this you can protect yourself from many diseases.

Eating mango boosts the body's immunity, improves digestion and intestinal health. Apart from this, mango is also beneficial for eyes, hair and skin. To get all the benefits of mango, it is necessary to soak it in water for some time before eating," adds Lalwani.

4. Prevents flatulence

"Soaking helps to reduce the degree of flatulence caused due to undigested oligosaccharides. It helps to thoroughly wash the mangoes and get rids of any pesticides and insecticides used on crops.

Soaking helps to reduce the thermogenic effect of mango and thus reduce the heat produced while eating," says Palan.

