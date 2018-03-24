Don’t let the heat get to you. Here are 7 tips to avoid common summer illnesses

With the onset of summer comes various issues of the stomach. Not only does the high temperature make us sweat more, it also reduces our immunity. Kirti Chadha, Head of Global Reference laboratories, Metropolis Healthcare, says: “Summer brings a majority of digestion-related illnesses. Considering the rise in temperature every year, it is important to manage our food habits to avoid stomach illnesses.” Chadha suggests a few tips to keep your stomach healthy:

* Keep yourself hydrated: Drinking a good amount of water helps in fighting 90% of diseases. Fibre present in the body pulls water into the colon and helps the body in creating softer, bulkier stools. This makes the passage of the stools easier without causing fissures or piles.

* Increase fibre intake: Including elements to your diet that are high in fibre and rich in whole grains, vegetables, legumes, and fruits can improve your digestive tract. A high-fibre diet helps in avoiding constipation which is a leading cause of fissure.

Ensure your diet is loaded with fruits and vegetables. (Shutterstock)

* Avoid fatty food : Fatty foods, generally, curb the digestive process. It is advisable to avoid intake of fatty substances in your diet during summer.

* Limit coffee: Limiting excess intake of caffeine as it can give affect the smooth functioning of your digestive system, and lead to problems like stomach ulcers, acidity, and heartburn.

Dhrity Vats, Medical Officer, Healthians — an online diagnostic centre that offers home service — further explains the digestive disorders that can trouble you this summer:

* Gastroenteritis: This is the most common stomach infections seen across all age groups. Vomiting, blood in motions, watery motions with froth, dehydration, and severe pain in the abdomen are the first symptoms. If not treated initially, it can cause severe damage like dehydration and even unconsciousness due to weakness.

* Jaundice: A very common infection of the liver which shows symptoms like nausea, itching on skin, bitter tongue, pale look on the face with a yellow colouration of the eye. The Hepatitis A virus attacks the liver which starts producing extra bile. Contaminated water or unhygienic food is the main reason for this infection.

Stay hydrated for better digestion. (Shutterstock)

* Typhoid: A high-grade fever with fatigue, weakness, pain in stomach, vomiting and loose motions, headache and body rashes are all symptoms of the Typhoid fever. This is a water-borne disease, seen very commonly in summer.

* Food poisoning: This is a typical infection which happens within 6-8 hours of eating contaminated food kept in low levels of hygiene.

Vats suggests a few precautions to be safe:

* Avoid eating food from outside during summer. Carry your own water whenever stepping out of the house.

* Eat freshly prepared food. If the food has been cooked prior, either boil it or fry it before consuming it.

* If you face any signs of the above-mentioned symptoms, start drinking fluid like ORS prepared at home with boiled water, and coconut water. Increase your intake of water and lemon. If the condition worsens, consult your doctor and get your stomach tested.

