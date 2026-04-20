5 summer evening cocktail recipes perfect for your next house party, from citrusy savoury to tropical sweet

The summer season is officially here, and as the temperature finally becomes bearable by dusk, it is the perfect time for friends and family to gather to catch up. Low-key house parties are having a bit of a moment. With a great spread of appetisers and main courses, well-crafted, summer-friendly drinks truly complete the menu. ALSO READ: Nutritionist reveals 3 health benefits of drinking black coffee: ‘Improves your brain power…’

Amp up your summer house parties with fancy cocktail drinks. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Go beyond the conventional sodas or standard mixers. You need to put drinks on the menu that capture the tropical essence in a glass. From citrusy and savoury to tropical and sweet, you can draw in all the flavours of the summer season, and even beginners can do it. No pro-level mixology skills are required; it is just about having the right ingredients and following the method.

Jones Kurien, assistant restaurant manager at Unseen, Assagao in Goa, shared with HT Lifestyle 5 summer-inspired drinks.

“Summer cocktails reflect a broader summer trend—drinks that prioritise balance, freshness, and nuanced flavour without compromising on character. Whether built tall with soda or blended with fruit, they are designed for unhurried consumption in warm weather,” he said, revealing how the drinks' profiles are inspired by the notes trending in the summer season.

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Summer cocktails carry the signature flavours of the season. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} 1. Pandan Poppins {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Pandan Poppins {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Flavour notes: Herbal, bitter, effervescent. Grassy, vanilla-like scent of pandan rounds out the sharp bite of Campari {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flavour notes: Herbal, bitter, effervescent. Grassy, vanilla-like scent of pandan rounds out the sharp bite of Campari {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients: 20 ml pandan vodka

20 ml Campari

22 ml sweet vermouth

45 ml sparkling wine

45 ml soda

4 drops saline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients: 20 ml pandan vodka

20 ml Campari

22 ml sweet vermouth

45 ml sparkling wine

45 ml soda

4 drops saline {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Method: Built-up over ice {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Method: Built-up over ice {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Garnish: Pandan leaf 2. Dusk on the Delta (Love Bug) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Garnish: Pandan leaf 2. Dusk on the Delta (Love Bug) {{/usCountry}}

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Flavour notes: Citrusy, savoury, cooling, bright. Clean tequila notes with cucumber and a hint of salt

Ingredients:

60 ml tequila blanco

20 ml lime juice

20 ml cucumber saccharum

Pinch of kosher salt

60 ml soda

Method:

Shake all ingredients except soda; top with soda

Garnish: Cucumber peel

3. Bombay Orange

Flavour notes: Earthy, smoky, citrusy. Sweetness of blood orange, grounded blood orange with the root flavour of khus.

Ingredients:

60 ml khus-infused gin

30 ml blood orange syrup

Smoked paprika and sea salt rim

Method:

Built-up

Garnish: Orange slice

4. Missionary Downfall

Flavour notes: Tropical, fresh, sweet. Classic pineapple and peach sweetness, with mint's freshness.

Ingredients:

30 ml white rum

Mint leaves

60 ml pineapple puree

30 ml peach liqueur

15 ml lime juice

15 ml honey syrup

Method:

Blended

Garnish: Mint sprig and pineapple

5. Chocolate Old Fashioned

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Flavour notes: Rich, spiced. Dark cocoa and muscovado sugar give it a heavy mouthfeel.

Ingredients:

60 ml cocoa-infused bourbon

7 ml muscovado sugar syrup

1 dash orange bitters

1 dash aromatic bitters

1 dash chocolate bitters

Method:

Stirred over a large ice block

Garnish: Chocolate chips

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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