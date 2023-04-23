8 amazing summer drinks to help you beat the heat wave
Seasonal fruits can be turned into delicious drinks with some simple ingredients. Here are some easy-to-make recipes you can try to beat the heat.
Summer heat can be merciless and extreme temperatures can leave one lethargic and with very little energy. However, there is no dearth of seaso5nal fruits and vegetables that can cool down the body, provide nutrition and boost energy levels. Be it cucumber, fresh lime, watermelon, mango, pineapple or orange, there are a varity of these sweet and citrus fruits that can be turned into delicious drinks. As the mercury climbs up with every passing day and the heat wave threatens to play havoc with health, here are the recipes of the some amazing summer drinks that can cool you from within and help beat the summer heat. (Also read: 3 refreshing summer drinks you can make with fruits)
1. NOOR E JAAM
Recipe by Inderpal, Star Tender, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi
Ingredients
Jeera – ½ tsp
Black salt – ½ tsp
Fresh lime – 15 ml
Table salt – a pinch
Sprite – 180 ml
Method
Mix all together and top it with chilled sprite and serve in high ball glass, well garnished with lemon.
2. VIRGIN PAN MARGARITA
Recipe by Inderpal, Star Tender, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi
Ingredients
Sweetened curd -150 ml
Paan leave – 02 no.
Sweet Paan masala – 10 gms
Paan syrup – 30 ml
Sweet and sour – 30 ml
Method
Blend all ingredients in blender to smooth consistency.
Serve in cup bowl glass, garnished with pan leave and sweet paan masala.
3. MANGO SUNRISE
Recipe by Rajesh Khanna, Head – F&B, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa
Ingredients
Mango Pulp - 60 ml
Mango Juice - 120 ml
Grenadine syrup - 15 ml
Ice cubes - 02
Method
In a glass, put mango pulp and mango juice. Add grenadine syrup and cubes of ice. Stir drink before serving, garnish as per your choice & serve chilled.
4. KIWI SUNSHINE
Recipe by Rajesh Khanna, Head – F&B, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa
Ingredients
Kiwi puree - 60 ml
Water - 120 ml
Kiwi chunks - 2 tbsp
Sweet lime froth - 3 tbsp
Salt - as required
Crushed sugar - optional, as per taste
Crushed ice as required
Method
- Blend kiwi, water and crushed sugar (optional) in a blender. Take a glass and pour it over crushed ice.
- Blend sweet lime juice in blender to make froth. Add a dash of salt to it. Place the froth over the glass and put kiwi chunks on top. Top it up with ice and serve chilled.
5. GARDENIA
Recipe by Inderpal, Star Tender, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi
Ingredients
Pineapple juice – 150 ml
Mint syrup – 30 ml
Lime juice – 15 ml
Chopped mint and ginger – 01 tsp.
Method
Blend all ingredients in blender to smooth consistency and serve chilled in Tom Collins glass, garnished with pineapple and mint springs.
6. MOUNTAIN QUEEN
Recipe by Inderpal, Star Tender, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi
Ingredients
Pineapple juice – 100 ml
Watermelon fresh –50 gms
Watermelon syrup – 15 ml
Sweet and Sour – 30 ml
Method
Blend all ingredients in blender to smooth consistency and serve chilled in all purpose glass, garnished with watermelon.
7. CUCUMBER DELIGHT
Recipe by Inderpal, Star Tender, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi
Ingredients
Fresh grated cucumber – 01 tbsp
Ginger – ½ tsp
Mint leaves – 8-10 no.
Black pepper and salt -1/2 tsp
Ginger ale – 150 ml
Method
Stir all ingredients with stirrer with the topping of ginger ale and serve chilled in red wine glass, garnished with lime and cherry.
8. ORANGE SURPRISE
Recipe by Rajesh Khanna, Head – F&B, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa
Ingredients
Orange juice - 120 ml
Soda - 60 ml
Strawberry crushes - 60 ml
Crushed ice as required
Method
Pour strawberry on crushed ice in a tall glass
Pour orange juice on top, followed with soda. Garnish with lime wedge or as per your choice!