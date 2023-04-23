8 amazing summer drinks to help you beat the heat wave

Summer heat can be merciless and extreme temperatures can leave one lethargic and with very little energy. However, there is no dearth of seaso5nal fruits and vegetables that can cool down the body, provide nutrition and boost energy levels. Be it cucumber, fresh lime, watermelon, mango, pineapple or orange, there are a varity of these sweet and citrus fruits that can be turned into delicious drinks. As the mercury climbs up with every passing day and the heat wave threatens to play havoc with health, here are the recipes of the some amazing summer drinks that can cool you from within and help beat the summer heat. (Also read: 3 refreshing summer drinks you can make with fruits)

1. NOOR E JAAM

Be it cucumber, fresh lime, watermelon, mango, pineapple or orange, there are a varity of these sweet and citrus fruits that can be turned into delicious drinks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recipe by Inderpal, Star Tender, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi

Noor e jaam (Noor e jaam)

Ingredients

Jeera – ½ tsp

Black salt – ½ tsp

Fresh lime – 15 ml

Table salt – a pinch

Sprite – 180 ml

Method

Mix all together and top it with chilled sprite and serve in high ball glass, well garnished with lemon.

2. VIRGIN PAN MARGARITA

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recipe by Inderpal, Star Tender, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi

Virgin Pan Margarita

Ingredients

Sweetened curd -150 ml

Paan leave – 02 no.

Sweet Paan masala – 10 gms

Paan syrup – 30 ml

Sweet and sour – 30 ml

Method

Blend all ingredients in blender to smooth consistency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Serve in cup bowl glass, garnished with pan leave and sweet paan masala.

3. MANGO SUNRISE

Recipe by Rajesh Khanna, Head – F&B, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

Mango Sunrise

Ingredients

Mango Pulp - 60 ml

Mango Juice - 120 ml

Grenadine syrup - 15 ml

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ice cubes - 02

Method

In a glass, put mango pulp and mango juice. Add grenadine syrup and cubes of ice. Stir drink before serving, garnish as per your choice & serve chilled.

4. KIWI SUNSHINE

Recipe by Rajesh Khanna, Head – F&B, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

Kiwi Sunshine

Ingredients

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiwi puree - 60 ml

Water - 120 ml

Kiwi chunks - 2 tbsp

Sweet lime froth - 3 tbsp

Salt - as required

Crushed sugar - optional, as per taste

Crushed ice as required

Method

- Blend kiwi, water and crushed sugar (optional) in a blender. Take a glass and pour it over crushed ice.

- Blend sweet lime juice in blender to make froth. Add a dash of salt to it. Place the froth over the glass and put kiwi chunks on top. Top it up with ice and serve chilled.

5. GARDENIA

Recipe by Inderpal, Star Tender, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi

Gardenia

Ingredients

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pineapple juice – 150 ml

Mint syrup – 30 ml

Lime juice – 15 ml

Chopped mint and ginger – 01 tsp.

Method

Blend all ingredients in blender to smooth consistency and serve chilled in Tom Collins glass, garnished with pineapple and mint springs.

6. MOUNTAIN QUEEN

Recipe by Inderpal, Star Tender, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi

Ingredients

Pineapple juice – 100 ml

Watermelon fresh –50 gms

Watermelon syrup – 15 ml

Sweet and Sour – 30 ml

Method

Blend all ingredients in blender to smooth consistency and serve chilled in all purpose glass, garnished with watermelon.

7. CUCUMBER DELIGHT

Recipe by Inderpal, Star Tender, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi

Cucumber delight

Ingredients

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fresh grated cucumber – 01 tbsp

Ginger – ½ tsp

Mint leaves – 8-10 no.

Black pepper and salt -1/2 tsp

Ginger ale – 150 ml

Method

Stir all ingredients with stirrer with the topping of ginger ale and serve chilled in red wine glass, garnished with lime and cherry.

8. ORANGE SURPRISE

Recipe by Rajesh Khanna, Head – F&B, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

Orange Surprise

Ingredients

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Orange juice - 120 ml

Soda - 60 ml

Strawberry crushes - 60 ml

Crushed ice as required

Method

Pour strawberry on crushed ice in a tall glass

Pour orange juice on top, followed with soda. Garnish with lime wedge or as per your choice!

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter