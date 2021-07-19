Bakra Eid 2021: Try out this Mutton Beliram recipe fit for kings this Eid

Eid ul-Adha or Bakr Eid is right around the corner and scores of people of all faiths are looking forward to gorging into delicacies made from mutton like biryani, kheema, kebab, nehari, saalan, and more. However, if you are bored of eating the same fare year in and year out, then this recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar will be the breath of fresh air that your palate requires.

This recipe for Mutton Beliram uses ingredients that may make it seem like any other mutton korma or curry, but this dish from Punjabi cuisine is the creation of Chef Beli Ram, who was the head cook in the kitchen of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and is definitely fit for a king. Check it out:

Ingredients

For Marinating Mutton

1 kg Mutton - curry cut

2 medium Onion - sliced

1 tbsp Ginger-Garlic-Green Chilli Paste

1 fresh Green Chilli - slit in half

1 Bay Leaf

6-8 Black Peppercorns

2 Cloves

1 Black Cardamom

1½ -2 cups Curd

2 tsp Coriander Powder

½ tsp Turmeric Powder

1 tsp Degi Red Chilli Powder

Salt to taste

For Gravy

2 tbsp Ghee

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

1 inch Ginger - julienned

1 fresh Green Chilli - roughly chopped

2 medium Onion - chopped

Marinated Mutton

Salt to taste

2 tbsp Coriander Seeds - crushed

Water / Mutton stock

2 tbsp Coriander Leaves - chopped

For Garnish

Ginger - julienned

fresh Coriander Leaves

Method to prepare

For Marinating Mutton

In a bowl add mutton, onion, ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, green chilli, bay leaf, black pepper cons, cloves, black cardamom, curd, coriander powder, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, salt and mix everything properly then keep aside for at least 1 hour or overnight in the fridge.

For Gravy

In a large pan or kadai, start by heating ghee and adding cumin seeds, ginger, green chilli, onion and then saute it properly until it all turns golden brown.

Now add the marinated mutton saute it properly until the mixture starts to thickens and the oil starts separating. Then add salt, crushed coriander seeds and saute for a minute then add water/mutton stock and cover it with a lid and cook until the mutton is completely cooked (stir it in between).

Remove the lid then add chopped fresh coriander leaves and stir it once. Switch off the flames and serve hot in a serving plate then garnish with ginger julienne and coriander leaves. Eat with roti, naan, rice or pulao.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

