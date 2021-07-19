Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bakra Eid recipe: Make your BBQ more special on Eid-ul-Adha with Murgh Rai Boti

Made with tender juicy chicken boneless meat pieces, Murgh Rai Boti is a popular Indian kebab recipe that's extremely flavourful and a must-try on Eid-ul-Adha 2021. Check out its yummy recipe inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Bakra Eid recipe: Make your BBQ more special on Eid-ul-Adha with Murgh Rai Boti(simplyamz__)

We are sure that by now most of you could smell the picture and we assure you that our mouths were watering too while writing this recipe of Murgh Rai Boti for you as Eid-ul-Adha is just around the corner. The celebration of Muslims’ second most important festival is marked by a feast of royal cuisines with delectable flavours that make liberal use of ingredients like mutton, chicken and rich spices including cardamom and saffron which are enough to tickle the nostrils and leave one drooling.

Made with tender juicy chicken boneless meat pieces, Murgh Rai Boti is a popular Indian kebab recipe that's extremely flavourful and a must-try on Bakra Eid 2021. Check out the recipe of Murgh Rai Boti below to make your BBQ spread more special this Eid-ul-Adha:

Ingredients:

Chicken 1 kg

Ginger garlic paste: 1 tbsp

Mustard oil: 150 grams

Tomato paste: 2 tbsp

Red Chili powder: 1 1/2 tbsp

Mustard seeds: 50 grams

Salt to taste

All spice powder (Garam masala): 1 tbsp

Vinegar: 20 ml

Method:

Marinate chicken with ginger garlic paste, set aside for 20 minutes. Make a paste of mustard seeds and vinegar. Marinate the chicken with all other ingredients including the mustard seeds and vinegar paste.

Leave the marination onn from 20 minutes to overnight. Charcoal or bake the chicken pieces. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/ simplyamz__)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken is one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

