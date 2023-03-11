Beat the heat with these refreshing Indian summer dessert recipes

As the temperature rises, there's nothing quite like a refreshing and indulgent dessert to help beat the heat. And when it comes to summer desserts, Indian cuisine offers a diverse array of flavorful and exotic options that are sure to delight your taste buds. From the sweet and tangy taste of mangoes to the creamy richness of kulfi, these Indian summer desserts are the perfect way to cool off and satisfy your sweet tooth. Whether you're looking for something light and fruity or decadent and creamy, there's a dessert out there for you. So, get ready to discover some of the most mouth-watering and irresistible Indian summer dessert recipes that will have you coming back for more! (Also read: India's regional desserts: Explore the rich cultural diversity of India through its mouth-watering desserts )

Fruit custard pudding

(Recipe by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria)

Fruit custard pudding(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

500 ml Milk

4 tbsp Sugar

3 tbsp Custard Powder

1 pack Jelly

Vanilla Sponge Cake

Fruits

Method:

1. Dissolve the custard powder in ¼ cup milk.

2. Boil the remaining milk with the sugar. Add the custard powder mix stirring continuously to avoid any lumps.

3. Cook till the custard thickens and remove from fire and cool.

4. Prepare the jelly as per pack instructions and line the bases of individual glasses with sponge cake.

5. Pour hot jelly mix over it to fill halfway through and allow to set completely.

6. Top with a layer of custard and chill.

7. Top with lots of cut fruits to serve.

2. Afghani Ice cream

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Afghani Ice cream(pinterest)

Ingredients:

4 Afghan biscuits

1 ripe green skinned banana

½ cup vanilla ice cream

4 tablespoons chocolate ganache

2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

Method:

1. Take four short glasses and break one biscuits into each glass.

2. Slice banana thinly and put two to three slices into the glass.

3. Take a small scooper and put one scoop of ice cream into each glass.

4. Heat chocolate ganache in a microwave for a minute and drizzle one tablespoon into each glass and garnish with walnuts. Serve immediately.

3. Matka kulfi

(Recipe by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria)

Matka kulfi(pinterest)

Ingredients:

500ml milk + ¼ cup

1 cup sugar

3tbsp khoya

1tbsp cornflour

1tsp green cardamom powder

1tbsp pistachios

1 tbsp cashew nuts

1 tbsp almonds

Method:

1. Pour the milk into a pan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, stirring continuously for 20 minutes.

2. Cook till the milk is reduced to around half.

3. Dissolve the cornflour in ¼ cup milk. Add the khoya, corn slurry and sugar to the milk and cook for another 4-5 minutes till the milk thickens. Remove from the heat.

4. Blanch the nuts in hot water. Drain and peel the almonds and pistachios.

5. Chop the nuts and raisins. Add nuts to the warm milk. Pour the mixture into matka moulds.

6. Cover with cling wrap and place in a freezer to set. Freeze for 8 hours.

7. Remove from freezer, allow to stand for a few minutes and serve.

4. Aamras

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Aamras(pinterest)

Ingredients:

4 medium mangoes

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

½ teaspoon green cardamom powder

¼ teaspoon nutmeg powder

Puris for serving

Method:

1. Roll the mangoes on the worktop and press to loosen the flesh inside.

2. Remove the eye of each mango, squeeze out the pulp in a bowl and discard the skin and the seed.

3. Add powdered sugar, cardamom powder and nutmeg powder to the mango pulp and whisk till smooth.

4. Serve with hot puris.

