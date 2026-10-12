Bored with your usual cold coffee? Try this salted peanut butter cream coffee for a nutty twist

Homemade coffee does not have to be boring. But at the same time, you may not want to give your regular coffee a complete overhaul. Your go-to coffee is easy to make and convenient, so why not try something that keeps it familiar while adding a fresh touch?ALSO READ: Before you buy: From features to maintenance, here's what to know before investing in a coffee machine
A new foam topping can bridge that gap, giving your usual brew a creamier texture. For a nutty twist, try this salted peanut butter cream coffee.
As part of Brew It Yourself series, chef Saloni Kukreja shared the recipe, describing it as a potential afternoon favourite. She wrote, "The peanut butter brings a rich, nutty creaminess, honey adds just the right amount of sweetness, and a pinch of flaky salt brings it all together.”
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp instant coffee powder
- 1/2 cup hot water
- 1/2 tbsp honey
- Lots of Ice
- 3 tbsps fresh cream
- 1 tbsp milk
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp smooth peanut butter
- Pinch of flaky salt
Method
- In a glass, add hot water along with instant coffee powder and honey. Stir everything well. Refrigerate it for a while to cool it down.
- In a small glass, froth together fresh cream, milk, honey, and peanut butter, along with a pinch of salt.
- For assembly, scoop out ice into a glass and pour over the coffee. Top it up with frothed cream and enjoy it chilled.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp instant coffee powder
- 1/2 cup hot water
- 1/2 tbsp honey
- Lots of Ice
- 3 tbsps fresh cream
- 1 tbsp milk
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp smooth peanut butter
- Pinch of flaky salt
Method
- In a glass, add hot water along with instant coffee powder and honey. Stir everything well. Refrigerate it for a while to cool it down.
- In a small glass, froth together fresh cream, milk, honey, and peanut butter, along with a pinch of salt.
- For assembly, scoop out ice into a glass and pour over the coffee. Top it up with frothed cream and enjoy it chilled.
The best thing about this recipe is that you don't need to change your usual coffee routine. You use the same instant coffee and add a dollop of peanut butter for flavour. This way, you have different flavours and textures in the same drink. Serve it in a clear glass to show off the coffee and cream layers, then give it a good stir to mix the nutty toppings.ALSO READ: Good news for coffee lovers: Study links caffeine to reduced dementia risk, reveals how much to drink
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