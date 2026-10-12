Bored with your usual cold coffee? Try this salted peanut butter cream coffee for a nutty twist

Homemade coffee does not have to be boring. But at the same time, you may not want to give your regular coffee a complete overhaul. Your go-to coffee is easy to make and convenient, so why not try something that keeps it familiar while adding a fresh touch?ALSO READ: Before you buy: From features to maintenance, here's what to know before investing in a coffee machine

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A new foam topping can bridge that gap, giving your usual brew a creamier texture. For a nutty twist, try this salted peanut butter cream coffee.

As part of Brew It Yourself series, chef Saloni Kukreja shared the recipe, describing it as a potential afternoon favourite. She wrote, "The peanut butter brings a rich, nutty creaminess, honey adds just the right amount of sweetness, and a pinch of flaky salt brings it all together.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients 1 tbsp instant coffee powder

1/2 cup hot water

1/2 tbsp honey

Lots of Ice

3 tbsps fresh cream

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp smooth peanut butter

Pinch of flaky salt Method In a glass, add hot water along with instant coffee powder and honey. Stir everything well. Refrigerate it for a while to cool it down.

In a small glass, froth together fresh cream, milk, honey, and peanut butter, along with a pinch of salt.

For assembly, scoop out ice into a glass and pour over the coffee. Top it up with frothed cream and enjoy it chilled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients 1 tbsp instant coffee powder

1/2 cup hot water

1/2 tbsp honey

Lots of Ice

3 tbsps fresh cream

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp smooth peanut butter

Pinch of flaky salt Method In a glass, add hot water along with instant coffee powder and honey. Stir everything well. Refrigerate it for a while to cool it down.

In a small glass, froth together fresh cream, milk, honey, and peanut butter, along with a pinch of salt.

For assembly, scoop out ice into a glass and pour over the coffee. Top it up with frothed cream and enjoy it chilled. {{/usCountry}}

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The best thing about this recipe is that you don't need to change your usual coffee routine. You use the same instant coffee and add a dollop of peanut butter for flavour. This way, you have different flavours and textures in the same drink. Serve it in a clear glass to show off the coffee and cream layers, then give it a good stir to mix the nutty toppings.ALSO READ: Good news for coffee lovers: Study links caffeine to reduced dementia risk, reveals how much to drink