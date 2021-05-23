Breakfast recipe: Chocolate Chia Overnight Oats Parfait with Blueberry Compote

The secret to a happy day is to expect problems and eat them for breakfast and since mornings set up the success of our day, we decided to share with you a recipe of Chocolate Chia Overnight Oats Parfait with Blueberry Compote and Caramelized Banana which we have already bookmarked ahead of Monday. Breakfasts are therapeutic so make sure that you too bookmark this recipe to ring in the work week and brush aside Monday blues tomorrow.

Like is the case with all chia dishes, it is advised to prepare the chia mixture in advance, probably a night before. This is to let it stiffen since it takes on a kind of jelly-like layer when moisture is added to it and gives them a nice creamy texture.

Hence, the mixture should set in the refrigerator for at least an hour before use. Given that most of the fitness enthusiasts swear by the goodness of this superfood called chia seeds, here’s the recipe of this delicious Chocolate Chia Overnight Oats Parfait with Blueberry Compote and Caramelized Banana which is a dessert that you can have first thing in the morning without any guilt.

Ingredients:

1½ cups rolled oats

1¾ cups almond milk

2 tbsp chia seeds

2½ tbsp cocoa powder

½ tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp maple syrup, divided

1 cup blueberries

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 banana, sliced

3 tbsp sliced almonds

Method:

The night before, add oats, almond milk, chia seeds, cocoa powder, cinnamon and 1 tbsp maple syrup to a large bowl or mason jar. Mix together until smooth and refrigerate overnight.

In the morning, prepare the blueberry compote and caramelized bananas. Start with the blueberry compote. Add blueberries and remaining 1 tbsp maple syrup to a small/medium pot on medium heat. Cook for 10–14 minutes until blueberries are jammy.

While blueberries are cooking, make the caramelized bananas. Heat up coconut oil in a small pan on medium-low heat. Add banana slices and cook for 3–4 minutes on each side until caramelized, being careful not to burn.

Create the parfait by dividing overnight oats into 2 mason jars or glasses. Add half the overnight oats to the bottom of each. Then top with a portion of the blueberry compote and half of the sliced almonds. Then add the remainder of the oats, along with another layer of blueberry compote, the caramelized bananas and a top layer of sliced almonds.

(Recipe: Carina Wolff, Instagram/kalememaybe)

Benefits:

Unlike wheat flour, oat flour or rolled oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, it is a suitable flour for weight loss.

Loaded with cell-protecting antioxidants, chia seeds deliver a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories and are a good source of minerals like calcium. They help prevent constipation by providing insoluble fibre, which along with the protein content helps one to lose weight.

On the other hand, blueberry-enriched diet may help women’s muscle growth and repair, manage oxidative stress and oxygen consumption rate or metabolism as per a study conducted at Cornell University and published in the Journal of Nutrition. In general, blueberries are the king of antioxidant foods and protect cholesterol in our blood from becoming damaged while also lowering blood pressure.

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

